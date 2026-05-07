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View events for the week of 5/8/2026
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Weekly "NAG" Friday Protest: Israeli Consulate - Noisemakers Against Genocide

Mass Displacement is A Crime Against Humanity
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Date:
Friday, May 08, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate
456 Montgomery, San Francisco
Weekly Vigil/Protest in front of the Israeli consulate:
Israel is NOT welcome in the Bay Area!!

Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG), Revolutionary Love Brigade (Chalkers) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in the Bay Area!

Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers.

Israel’s dripping Bloody Hands not welcome in SF!
Stop the Bombing! Stop the Genocide!
Israel and U.S.: Hands off of the Middle East!
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 7, 2026 11:31AM
§RLB: Chalkers for Peace & Justice!
by Toby Blomé
Thu, May 7, 2026 11:31AM
Thanks Revolutionary Love Brigade for your Persistent Resistance
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