Weekly "NAG" Friday Protest: Israeli Consulate - Noisemakers Against Genocide

Date:

Friday, May 08, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Toby Blomé

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery, San Francisco

Weekly Vigil/Protest in front of the Israeli consulate:

Israel is NOT welcome in the Bay Area!!



Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG), Revolutionary Love Brigade (Chalkers) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in the Bay Area!



Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 to make a proper ruckus!

No business as usual for mass murderers.



Israel’s dripping Bloody Hands not welcome in SF!

Stop the Bombing! Stop the Genocide!

Israel and U.S.: Hands off of the Middle East!