Six Stellar San Franciscans: a walking tour presenting "land & liberty"

Date:

Friday, May 08, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

Explore how San Francisco has inspired folk seeking to recover the social and individual integrity of First Peoples.



This trek along San Francisco's 19th Century hills and reimagined tidal zone reclaims the Declaration of Independence's momentous promise of individual liberty and bountiful society by recounting the stories of six upstart thinker-activists with formative links to the city.



Henry George leads the way with his marvelously wholistic proposal to treat the footprint of America as a commonwealth.



Next comes Jose Rizal who pioneered the Philippine resistance to colonialism; followed by William Leidesdorff who fled the USA to teeny, tiny San Francisco in 1841 to secure his freedom from legalized racism; Kate Kennedy won equal pay for women, ran for political office, and championed labor liberated from landlordism; Sun Yat-sen fashioned the 1911 revolution in China, emphasizing the land policy of previously mentioned Henry George; and rounding out our study in stellar Fog City revolution-minded personalities comes the noble, pathetic tale of Joshua Norton who, like so many of us, believed a better world was possible, but drifted delusionally insane trying to create it.