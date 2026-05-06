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Rally to Fight Back Against SFDPH Program Cuts & Clinic Closures that Will Kill
Date:
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco City Workers
Location Details:
South East Mission Geriatric Services Clinic,
3905 Mission St. San Francisco
3905 Mission St. San Francisco
May 13: Rally to Fight Back Against SFDPH Program Cuts & Clinic Closures
In addition to laying off all 4 clinical nurse specialists at Laguna Honda, the SF Department of Public Health plans to close 3 community clinics serving vulnerable populations. They are also making moves to undermine and potentially eventually dismantle the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Program.
These clinics, programs, and positions are vital to the people they serve and the entire SF community. They are unique and will leave their patients without accessible options. Join us for a rally to fight back.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 13, 12-1 p.m.
WHERE: South East Mission Geriatric Services Clinic, 3905 Mission St.
WHO: All City and County of San Francisco union members are invited to join!
Wear your union colors!
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and the Department of Public Health are threatening to close three
healthcare centers that provide critical care including for youth, poor and seniors.
Southeast Mission Geriatric clinic which is close to Bernal Heights and in the Excelsior said
they offer wraparound care for seniors, including mental health care for many immigrants
who endured trauma and witnessed atrocities in their home countries.
A healthcare worker talked about these issues and how it will effect the clients and the community.
Additional Media:
Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0
Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI
STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ
WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22
WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/WcegGGYPHoQ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
In addition to laying off all 4 clinical nurse specialists at Laguna Honda, the SF Department of Public Health plans to close 3 community clinics serving vulnerable populations. They are also making moves to undermine and potentially eventually dismantle the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Program.
These clinics, programs, and positions are vital to the people they serve and the entire SF community. They are unique and will leave their patients without accessible options. Join us for a rally to fight back.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 13, 12-1 p.m.
WHERE: South East Mission Geriatric Services Clinic, 3905 Mission St.
WHO: All City and County of San Francisco union members are invited to join!
Wear your union colors!
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and the Department of Public Health are threatening to close three
healthcare centers that provide critical care including for youth, poor and seniors.
Southeast Mission Geriatric clinic which is close to Bernal Heights and in the Excelsior said
they offer wraparound care for seniors, including mental health care for many immigrants
who endured trauma and witnessed atrocities in their home countries.
A healthcare worker talked about these issues and how it will effect the clients and the community.
Additional Media:
Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0
Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI
STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ
WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22
WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/WcegGGYPHoQ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 6, 2026 5:30PM
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