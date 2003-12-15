End Ai Job Theft + other Harms. Tuesdays & Thursdays thruout Musk v Altman Trial

Date:

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Phoebe

Location Details:

1301 Clay St, Oakland. Outside, in front of south wing entrance. Ron Dellums Federal Court Bldg. Look for the news cameras. That's where we'll be.





Bring a sign or hold one of ours. Want to wear the robot costume? Stop the Nerd Reich before it Stops us! Bigotry, Job Loss, Intellect/Art Theft, Eco Gluttony, Deceptions and Inaccuracies, Emotional harms, Surveillance, Autonomous Killer Drones — too many probs to list.



Granted, there are some benefits to be preserved in narrow applications, but 72% of people in the US know the treacherous Ai race is going too fast. It's outta control. Altman, Musk, other unelected tech billionaires, and most Ai experts admit that, if allowed to develop into general or super Ai, it could cause human extinction, yet they won’t pause. EHS - Everyone Here Sucks.



Solution! UN Dialogue and Bernie Sanders are discussing a global treaty banning development of frontier models because safety can't be assured long term. ChatBots already engage in deception to prevent being turned off. If allowed to become much smarter than humans, yikes! There won't be a decently paid human job left on the planet! So help raise awareness and popular resistance. Bring friends. A few people may also protest on Mondays and Wednesdays.



News PHOTOS of protesters:

Bloomberg Law:

Business Insider:

SF Chronicle:

https://www.fastcompany.com/91533636/musk-altman-trial-protest-art



VIDEOS of our protests:

NBC.

Ai Wars

Zeltzer’s:



Recurring event at 1:00 PM every Tuesday and Thursday as long as the MUSK v ALTMAN trial lasts, possibly until May 22. A Senate Report found that Ai could destroy 100 million jobs! Fortune reported that Ai already erased 16,000 jobs per month in the US in 2025.Bring a sign or hold one of ours. Want to wear the robot costume? Stop the Nerd Reich before it Stops us! Bigotry, Job Loss, Intellect/Art Theft, Eco Gluttony, Deceptions and Inaccuracies, Emotional harms, Surveillance, Autonomous Killer Drones — too many probs to list.Granted, there are some benefits to be preserved in narrow applications, but 72% of people in the US know the treacherous Ai race is going too fast. It's outta control. Altman, Musk, other unelected tech billionaires, and most Ai experts admit that, if allowed to develop into general or super Ai, it could cause human extinction, yet they won’t pause. EHS - Everyone Here Sucks.Solution! UN Dialogue and Bernie Sanders are discussing a global treaty banning development of frontier models because safety can't be assured long term. ChatBots already engage in deception to prevent being turned off. If allowed to become much smarter than humans, yikes! There won't be a decently paid human job left on the planet! So help raise awareness and popular resistance. Bring friends. A few people may also protest on Mondays and Wednesdays.News PHOTOS of protesters:Bloomberg Law: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/litigation/musk-v-altman-jurors-rose-up-to-the-plate-judge-seats-nine-1 Business Insider: https://www.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-shows-up-court-jury-selection-elon-musk-trial-2026-4 SF Chronicle: https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/elon-musk-vs-openai-trial-214932752.html VIDEOS of our protests:NBC. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRh2x8-9MTEl Ai Wars https://www.youtube.com/shorts/cmmEz5maEkU Zeltzer’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_qFvQWjg3A