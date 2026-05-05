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Palestinian Cultural Day
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Heritage Committee
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Government Center
James P. McEntee Plaza
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
James P. McEntee Plaza
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
25th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day and Palestine Flag Raising Ceremony
at the Santa Clara County Government Center
Join us for a flag-raising cultural ceremony honoring the local Palestinian community and celebrating the rich history, culture, and civic contributions of Palestinians.
Palestinian
Free and open to the public
Free parking on Saturday in the big County parking lot across the street
Sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisors & the Palestinian Heritage Committee
at the Santa Clara County Government Center
Join us for a flag-raising cultural ceremony honoring the local Palestinian community and celebrating the rich history, culture, and civic contributions of Palestinians.
Palestinian
Free and open to the public
Free parking on Saturday in the big County parking lot across the street
Sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisors & the Palestinian Heritage Committee
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 5, 2026 11:51PM
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