Palestinian Cultural Day

Date:

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Heritage Committee

Location Details:

Santa Clara County Government Center

James P. McEntee Plaza

70 West Hedding Street

San José, CA 95110

25th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day and Palestine Flag Raising Ceremony

at the Santa Clara County Government Center



Join us for a flag-raising cultural ceremony honoring the local Palestinian community and celebrating the rich history, culture, and civic contributions of Palestinians.



Palestinian



Free and open to the public

Free parking on Saturday in the big County parking lot across the street



Sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisors & the Palestinian Heritage Committee