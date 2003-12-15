top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/16/2026
San Francisco Racial Justice

Coffee & Conversation About Reparations to African People

people in front of international cafe sf
original image (1880x1410)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay
Location Details:
International Cafe, 508 Haight Street (near Fillmore), San Francisco
Learn about Uhuru (freedom) Solidarity Movement, organizing reparations from white people led by the African People's Socialist Party.
Come talk to us about reparations and learn about the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (uhurusolidarity.org). USM organizes white people towards reparations to African people under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party.

We'll have coffee and snacks & afterwards, we invite you to join USM in our monthly Bearing Witness for Palestine held on the third Saturday from 1 to 2pm at Haight & Fillmore because it's a way to express our outrage at the ongoing US backed wars and take an organized stand.
We believe in our redemption and resistance through our unity with reparations.

No more genocide in our name! Free Palestine! Hands off Uhuru! Hands off Africa! Hands off all Indigenous & colonized peoples! White solidarity with Black Power!
For more info, contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-conversation-about-reparations-to-african-people-tickets-1988628766172

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-conver...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 5, 2026 3:34PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code