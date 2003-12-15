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Coffee & Conversation About Reparations to African People
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay
Location Details:
International Cafe, 508 Haight Street (near Fillmore), San Francisco
Learn about Uhuru (freedom) Solidarity Movement, organizing reparations from white people led by the African People's Socialist Party.
Come talk to us about reparations and learn about the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (uhurusolidarity.org). USM organizes white people towards reparations to African people under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party.
We'll have coffee and snacks & afterwards, we invite you to join USM in our monthly Bearing Witness for Palestine held on the third Saturday from 1 to 2pm at Haight & Fillmore because it's a way to express our outrage at the ongoing US backed wars and take an organized stand.
We believe in our redemption and resistance through our unity with reparations.
No more genocide in our name! Free Palestine! Hands off Uhuru! Hands off Africa! Hands off all Indigenous & colonized peoples! White solidarity with Black Power!
For more info, contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-conversation-about-reparations-to-african-people-tickets-1988628766172
Come talk to us about reparations and learn about the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (uhurusolidarity.org). USM organizes white people towards reparations to African people under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party.
We'll have coffee and snacks & afterwards, we invite you to join USM in our monthly Bearing Witness for Palestine held on the third Saturday from 1 to 2pm at Haight & Fillmore because it's a way to express our outrage at the ongoing US backed wars and take an organized stand.
We believe in our redemption and resistance through our unity with reparations.
No more genocide in our name! Free Palestine! Hands off Uhuru! Hands off Africa! Hands off all Indigenous & colonized peoples! White solidarity with Black Power!
For more info, contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-conversation-about-reparations-to-african-people-tickets-1988628766172
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-conver...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 5, 2026 3:34PM
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