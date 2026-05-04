From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#Bare2Breakers Weekenders’ SF World Naked Bike Ride
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
mARTy
Location Details:
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero Promenade & Folsom Street, San Francisco 🇺🇸 USA
The 2026 Calendar of Seasonal San Francisco World Naked Bike Rides presents the funnest opportunity on Earth to ProTest to Save Our Planet ( from #OilWars 🇺🇸 #EndlessWars & Whatnot ) — in #ThePureSuitOfHappiness ( #BareAsYouDare ). As the San Francisco Chronicle “covered” us in 2024 & noted: “Nudism is Freedom!” This year, we’re hedging our bets a bit, with more options ( Eight Total Rides: 3 Down, 5 To Go! ) & reserving the right to Cancel/“Raincheck” ( one week prior, check back here or on x.com @SFWNBR ) in case forecasted temps don’t warm up sufficiently to avoid “Global Colding” raining on our parade as it did last year on the tip of the Peninsula. More dates, more fun, more insta-amigos untouched by “ai” creep! Giddy Up!
For more information: https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 4, 2026 4:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network