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View events for the week of 5/16/2026
San Francisco Anti-War

#Bare2Breakers Weekenders’ SF World Naked Bike Ride

#Bare2Breakers Weekenders Sat15May @SFWNBR 2026 Poster
original image (600x600)
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Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
mARTy
Location Details:
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero Promenade & Folsom Street, San Francisco 🇺🇸 USA
The 2026 Calendar of Seasonal San Francisco World Naked Bike Rides presents the funnest opportunity on Earth to ProTest to Save Our Planet ( from #OilWars 🇺🇸 #EndlessWars & Whatnot ) — in #ThePureSuitOfHappiness ( #BareAsYouDare ). As the San Francisco Chronicle “covered” us in 2024 & noted: “Nudism is Freedom!” This year, we’re hedging our bets a bit, with more options ( Eight Total Rides: 3 Down, 5 To Go! ) & reserving the right to Cancel/“Raincheck” ( one week prior, check back here or on x.com @SFWNBR ) in case forecasted temps don’t warm up sufficiently to avoid “Global Colding” raining on our parade as it did last year on the tip of the Peninsula. More dates, more fun, more insta-amigos untouched by “ai” creep! Giddy Up!
For more information: https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 4, 2026 4:07PM
§The 2026 Calendar of Seasonal San Francisco World Naked Bike Rides
by mARTy
Mon, May 4, 2026 4:07PM
The 2026 Calendar of Seasonal San Francisco World Naked Bike Rides
original image (400x600)
Giddy Up & Join The Fun!
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
§START : Cupid’s Arrow” Park
by mARTy
Mon, May 4, 2026 4:07PM
START : Cupid’s Arrow” Park
START : Cupid’s Arrow” Park : The Embarcadero Promenade & Folsom Street, San Francisco 🇺🇸 USA
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
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