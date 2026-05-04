Panel: Radicals, Realists, and Repression: The State of Activism in the U.S.

Date:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Green and Red Podcast

Location Details:

The Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists; 1924 Cedar St. Berkeley CA

Join us on May 21st at 6:30pm for a panel on Radicals, Realists, and Repression: The State of Activism in the US. The panel will feature Prof. Thomas Zeitzoff, professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University and author of “No Option, But Sabotage,” Prof. Omar Wasow, Assistant Professor in UC Berkeley’s Department of Political Science, longtime environmental campaigner and organizer, and co-host of the Green and Red Podcast, Scott Parkin and Jason Myles, host of THIS IS REVOLUTION>podcast.



We’ve been in the midst of a serious rollback of first amendment protected activities. States are passing anti-protest legislation, police are increasingly militarized, surveillance is being drastically increased on activist groups and the Trump administration is turning activism into terrorism.



BUT, we are also seeing new large-scale resistance from the massive No Kings and May Day mobilizations to fierce resistance to ICE in Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis, communities and movements are fighting back.The anti-AI Data Center movement has blurred political divides across the country. Activists are not only marching in the street and disrupting authoritarian forces, but actions at Tesla dealerships, Kimberly Clark warehouses, the offices of corporate war profiteers and other locations show a radical edge to today’s resistance.



This panel discussion will focus on the state of activism in the United States from its radicals to its realists, how the state is responding with repression, and understanding why movements and activists make the choices they do.



WHERE: The Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists; 1924 Cedar St. Berkeley CA



WHEN: May 21st, 2026. Doors open at 6:30pm. Event begins at 7pm



Virtual viewing: We'll also be live streaming the event on our YouTube Page



Bio// Thomas Zeitzoff- Thomas Zeitzoff is a professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University in Washington DC. His research focuses on political violence, social media, and political psychology. His most recent book is No Option But Sabotage: The Radical Climate Movement and the Climate Crisis (Oxford 2026). His work has appeared in many of the leading political science journals, and he is also the author of Nasty Politics: The Logic of Insults, Threats, and Incitement (Oxford, 2023).



Bio// Omar Wasow- Omar Wasow is an Assistant Professor in UC Berkeley’s Department of Political Science. His research focuses on race, politics and statistical methods. His paper on the political consequences of the 1960s civil rights movement was published in the American Political Science Review. His co-authored work on estimating causal effects of race was published in the Annual Review of Political Science. Previously, Omar co-founded BlackPlanet.com, an early leading social network, and was a regular technology analyst on radio and television.



Bio//Scott Parkin- Scott has been a campaigner and organizer in social justice and environmental movements for over two decades. He is the Organizing Director at Rainforest Action Network and has led campaigns against Wall Street banks, mountaintop removal coal mining and the Keystone XL pipeline.



Bio// Jason Myles- Jason is the host of THIS IS REVOLUTION>podcast with bylines in Current Affairs Magazine,Damage Magazine and Black Agenda Report



Event hosted by the Green and Red Podcast, Mt. Diablo Rising Tide and Oil and Gas Action Network