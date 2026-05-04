Supporters of the rally had a banner for a general strike for Palestine. Such a strike would shutdown the military and economic aid to Zionist Israel and it's genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank.

Elisabeth Milos, a retired member of CWA UPTE at UCSF spoke at the rally and reported on the role of the CWA UPTE leadership and the AFL-CIO in supporting the Zionist trade union corporate federation the Histadrut which is helping to pay for the genocide in Gaza. She also talked about how the union bureaucracy are trying to shutdown any debates at the San Francisco Labor Council and in the labor movement.