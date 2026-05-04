Fascism, Racism, Labor & The General Strike: A UFCLP PanelSaturday May 9, 2026 3:00 PMThe rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a threat to all working people and the labormovement. The fascist Trump government is already preparing to bring in martial law and useICE and the military to stop and wreck any election. They are already seizing ballots from Georgiato California.This panel will look at the past lessons from history and the need for united front of the entireworking class to defend working people, stop the racists and fascists attacks at home and abroad.Speakers:Carol Lang, AFT PSC Delegate CUNYBarry Anderson, IBT 863 StewardRuss Belllant, Researcher On Fascism and Nazism In US & InternationallyJoin Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 852 8065 1683United Front Community CenterUFCLP.org