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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/9/2026
U.S. Labor & Workers

Fascism, Racism, Labor & The General Strike: A UFCLP Panel

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1 Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683 Passcode: 071013
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 09, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683
Passcode: 071013
Fascism, Racism, Labor & The General Strike: A UFCLP Panel
Saturday May 9, 2026 3:00 PM

The rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a threat to all working people and the labor
movement. The fascist Trump government is already preparing to bring in martial law and use
ICE and the military to stop and wreck any election. They are already seizing ballots from Georgia
to California.
This panel will look at the past lessons from history and the need for united front of the entire
working class to defend working people, stop the racists and fascists attacks at home and abroad.
Speakers:
Carol Lang, AFT PSC Delegate CUNY
Barry Anderson, IBT 863 Steward
Russ Belllant, Researcher On Fascism and Nazism In US & Internationally

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683


United Front Community Center
UFCLP.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 4, 2026 12:23PM
§Trump As Fascist Dictator
by UFCLP
Mon, May 4, 2026 12:23PM
sm_trump_fascist_dictator.jpg.webp
original image (1886x2560)
Trump is acting as a fascist dictator flagrantly violating the Constitution, inciting racist attacks, encouraging re-segregation and engaging in imperialist wars calling himself a pirate and also preparing for martial law and a military coup.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Trump Supporting German AfD Fascist Supporters
by UFCLP
Mon, May 4, 2026 12:23PM
Trump and his government are actively supporting nazis and fascists around the world
Trump and his fascist cronies including Vance are supporting Nazis and fascists throughout the world. He met with AfD fascist supporters and he and Vance have pushed for their racist policies against immigrants in Germany and for militarization and preparation for war.
http://www.ufclp.org
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