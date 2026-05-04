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Fascism, Racism, Labor & The General Strike: A UFCLP Panel
Date:
Saturday, May 09, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683
Passcode: 071013
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683
Passcode: 071013
Fascism, Racism, Labor & The General Strike: A UFCLP Panel
Saturday May 9, 2026 3:00 PM
The rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a threat to all working people and the labor
movement. The fascist Trump government is already preparing to bring in martial law and use
ICE and the military to stop and wreck any election. They are already seizing ballots from Georgia
to California.
This panel will look at the past lessons from history and the need for united front of the entire
working class to defend working people, stop the racists and fascists attacks at home and abroad.
Speakers:
Carol Lang, AFT PSC Delegate CUNY
Barry Anderson, IBT 863 Steward
Russ Belllant, Researcher On Fascism and Nazism In US & Internationally
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683
United Front Community Center
UFCLP.org
Saturday May 9, 2026 3:00 PM
The rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a threat to all working people and the labor
movement. The fascist Trump government is already preparing to bring in martial law and use
ICE and the military to stop and wreck any election. They are already seizing ballots from Georgia
to California.
This panel will look at the past lessons from history and the need for united front of the entire
working class to defend working people, stop the racists and fascists attacks at home and abroad.
Speakers:
Carol Lang, AFT PSC Delegate CUNY
Barry Anderson, IBT 863 Steward
Russ Belllant, Researcher On Fascism and Nazism In US & Internationally
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85280651683?pwd=ScaXFx8m7eubGl4NT5jHPlgXFXth91.1
Meeting ID: 852 8065 1683
United Front Community Center
UFCLP.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 4, 2026 12:23PM
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