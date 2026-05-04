Teamsters on May Day 2026 talk about the issues they face from AI to trade war and fascism. They also discuss the relevance of the 1934 Teamster general strike in Minneapolis and its relevance today. They also have produced a video for May Day 2028 on the history of the Minnepolis strike.

On May Day 2026 all workers including Teamsters face major battles. There is a slate called Fearless which is running for leadership of the union and they talk about the meaning of May Day and what Teamsters need to do to defend members and the working class.Teamsters face the extinction of their jobs, autonomous vehicles, torture on the jobs with AI infrared cameras, a trade war that is killing their jobs, healthcare cuts and wars spendingtrillions of dollars and a massive rise in gas prices.Joining the panel is Philadelphia IBT 623 executive secretary Richard Hooker Jr, Eric Johnson, IBT 190 and Jeffrey Schenfeld IBT 767.Additional Media:CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers PowerCameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonTeamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!Teamsters Speak Out On AI In CalTeamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class StruggleIBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPSUPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance CamerasIBT Pres SOB Using AITeamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UnilectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesLabor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffsLabor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of OaklandKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandTeamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerThis interview was conducted on May 1, 2026.WorkWeekLabor Video Project