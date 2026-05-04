top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Labor & Workers

Teamsters on May Day 2026, Lessons of 34 Minneapolis Teamster General Strike & Life/Death

by LVP
Mon, May 4, 2026 8:44AM
Teamsters on May Day 2026 talk about the issues they face from AI to trade war and fascism. They also discuss the relevance of the 1934 Teamster general strike in Minneapolis and its relevance today. They also have produced a video for May Day 2028 on the history of the Minnepolis strike.
Tens of Thousands of IBT Members Have Been Laid Off At UPS Due To AI & Robotics
original image (3100x1738)
On May Day 2026 all workers including Teamsters face major battles. There is a slate called Fearless which is running for leadership of the union and they talk about the meaning of May Day and what Teamsters need to do to defend members and the working class.

Teamsters face the extinction of their jobs, autonomous vehicles, torture on the jobs with AI infrared cameras, a trade war that is killing their jobs, healthcare cuts and wars spending
trillions of dollars and a massive rise in gas prices.

Joining the panel is Philadelphia IBT 623 executive secretary Richard Hooker Jr, Eric Johnson, IBT 190 and Jeffrey Schenfeld IBT 767.

Additional Media:

CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

This interview was conducted on May 1, 2026.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
§Scab Town and Billionaire Class
by LVP
Mon, May 4, 2026 8:44AM
sm_ibt_scab_town_billionaire_class.jpg
original image (2645x1561)
The billionaires want to destroy organized labor with scabs to increase their wealth and control.
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
§Ghost Of 1934 Minneapolis Teamster Strike
by LVP
Mon, May 4, 2026 8:44AM
Ghost Of 34
original image (2473x1347)
The Teamsters built their power in 1934 by the successful and powerful 1934 general strike. This history is critical for all Teamsters and workers in the United States to rebuild their power.
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
§Plan For General Strike
by LVP
Mon, May 4, 2026 8:44AM
sm_ibt_gen_shutdown.jpg
original image (2967x1509)
Teamsters and all workers need to plan for a general strike to defend unions and all working people
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code