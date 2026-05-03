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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/27/2026
U.S. Anti-War

Trillion Dollar War Machine: Book Talk w/ William D. Hartung & Katrina vanden Heuvel

Online: https://www.thenation.com/events/the-trillion-dollar-war-machine/
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Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Nation Magazine
Location Details:
Online: https://www.thenation.com/events/the-trillion-dollar-war-machine/
The Trillion Dollar War Machine

Join Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel and author William D. Hartung for a discussion of his new Bold Type book, The Trillion Dollar War Machine, co-authored with Ben Freeman on the vast military-industrial complex and its immoral, mega war profiteers.

How much sway do military tech moguls like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey have over the Trump administration (and some conservative and mainstream Democrats)?

Where does profiteering in the name of national security end when the president’s son is on the board of a drone manufacturer and people in Trump world are betting on the outbreak of war and specific military actions?

Hartung shows who is pulling the strings and pushing for war as he offers a blueprint for how we can shut down the war machine and restore American security and prosperity.

This virtual conversation will leave ample time for audience Q&A. The event is free but registration is required. Attendees will receive a Zoom link in the email confirmation after registration.

Co-sponsored by Type Media Center.
For more information: https://www.thenation.com/events/the-trill...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 3, 2026 3:29PM
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