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San Francisco Labor & Workers

ILWU10 Members on May Day Speak Out at San Francisco Union Hall

by LVP
Sun, May 3, 2026 9:09AM
ILWU Local 10 members spoke out at their union hall about what May Day and the ILWU means to them.
On May Day ILWU 10 Had A Poster
original image (4032x3024)
On May Day 2025 ILWU Local 10 member attended a stop work meeting and spoke about what May Day means and also the history of the ILWU Local 10.All Northern California Ports were shutdown on the dayside to commemorate May Day.

Additional Media:

On May Day, Workers Speak at ILWU6 On US Supported Genocide, War,
ICE & Attacks On Working People’'
https://youtu.be/eS-Npgg3vE8

Teamsters On May Day 2026, Lessons Of 34 Minneapolis Teamster
General Strike & Life/Death Struggles
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-9TfnqTjedQ
§ILWU Local 10 Poster For May Day
by LVP
Sun, May 3, 2026 9:09AM
ILWU Local 10 Poster For May Day 2026
original image (1332x2016)
This was an ILWU Local 10 poster for May Day
https://youtu.be/-9TfnqTjedQ
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