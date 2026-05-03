ILWU Local 10 members spoke out at their union hall about what May Day and the ILWU means to them.

On May Day 2025 ILWU Local 10 member attended a stop work meeting and spoke about what May Day means and also the history of the ILWU Local 10.All Northern California Ports were shutdown on the dayside to commemorate May Day.Additional Media:On May Day, Workers Speak at ILWU6 On US Supported Genocide, War,ICE & Attacks On Working People’'Teamsters On May Day 2026, Lessons Of 34 Minneapolis TeamsterGeneral Strike & Life/Death StrugglesProduction Of Labor Video Project