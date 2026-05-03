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ILWU10 Members on May Day Speak Out at San Francisco Union Hall
ILWU Local 10 members spoke out at their union hall about what May Day and the ILWU means to them.
On May Day 2025 ILWU Local 10 member attended a stop work meeting and spoke about what May Day means and also the history of the ILWU Local 10.All Northern California Ports were shutdown on the dayside to commemorate May Day.
Additional Media:
On May Day, Workers Speak at ILWU6 On US Supported Genocide, War,
ICE & Attacks On Working People’'
https://youtu.be/eS-Npgg3vE8
Teamsters On May Day 2026, Lessons Of 34 Minneapolis Teamster
General Strike & Life/Death Struggles
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
On May Day, Workers Speak at ILWU6 On US Supported Genocide, War,
ICE & Attacks On Working People’'
https://youtu.be/eS-Npgg3vE8
Teamsters On May Day 2026, Lessons Of 34 Minneapolis Teamster
General Strike & Life/Death Struggles
https://youtu.be/z49Ghp09x14
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-9TfnqTjedQ
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