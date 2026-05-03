On May Day Demonstrators Demand No Shopping as they March through Stanford Shopping Center by Wolfgran

On May 1st, San Francisco Peninsula activists heeded the call to demand "No Shopping".

Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



On May Day demonstrators in Palo Alto joined those calling for No Work, No School, No Shopping.



They met up in front of the Tesla showroom in Stanford Shopping Center at 5pm and started with singing led by Mitchell Park Band. The Raging Grannies and the May Day Singers built the mood with songs of solidarity.



With signs honoring International Workers Day and demanding that shoppers stop what they were doing immediately, they then marched through the shopping center.



The Wolves coordinate a march regularly through Stanford Shopping Center (every Saturday) from noon to 2pm and the mall recognizes their right to hold peaceful demonstrations under the Pruneyard Decision. See link for description of the court decision that made it possible.





