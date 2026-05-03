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On May Day Demonstrators Demand No Shopping as they March through Stanford Shopping Center

by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
On May 1st, San Francisco Peninsula activists heeded the call to demand "No Shopping".
On May 1st, San Francisco Peninsula activists heeded the call to demand "No Shopping".
original image (2048x1560)
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

On May Day demonstrators in Palo Alto joined those calling for No Work, No School, No Shopping.

They met up in front of the Tesla showroom in Stanford Shopping Center at 5pm and started with singing led by Mitchell Park Band. The Raging Grannies and the May Day Singers built the mood with songs of solidarity.

With signs honoring International Workers Day and demanding that shoppers stop what they were doing immediately, they then marched through the shopping center.

The Wolves coordinate a march regularly through Stanford Shopping Center (every Saturday) from noon to 2pm and the mall recognizes their right to hold peaceful demonstrations under the Pruneyard Decision. See link for description of the court decision that made it possible.


For more information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Sh...
§Members of the Raging Grannies made some of the signs people carried
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026mbwagoodsign.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Final chants in front of Tesla before marching
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_screenshot_2026-05-02_at_11.29.32_pm.jpg
original image (2044x1392)
§March begins with frog near the front
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_screenshot_2026-05-02_at_11.30.43_pm.jpg
original image (892x1014)
§Turning a corner heading into the inner sanctum of the mall
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026_bendtstevechan.jpg
original image (2048x1492)
§Members of DSA and The Wolves wore insignia T's
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026wolvesdsa_tshirts.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Raging Grannies race to keep up in order to join others to say---
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026stopshoppingstevechan.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
STOP SHOPPING!
§Some shoppers watched and looked thoughtful
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026somewatchsc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Other mall patrons absorbed in technology
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026apple_sc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Marching by the Apple store
§Back at Tesla where the march started
by Wolfgran
Sun, May 3, 2026 12:08AM
sm_mayday2026backteslasc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
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