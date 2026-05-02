1854 Chinatown in Negro Bar, Sacramento County comes alive in Gold Rush California by Khubaka, Michael Harris

From the Heart of Chinatown in San Francisco to the California Gold Mining District, the Golden Fortune of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. provides a path towards an Ancient Future in a good way.

Gold, Gold, Gold was discovered along the American River in January 1848, drawing people from around the world into what became the California Gold Rush.



No history of San Francisco, Sacramento, Sutter’s Fort, Coloma, or Folsom is complete without acknowledging the Chinese community whose labor, culture, and resilience shaped the region.



Rancho Rio de Los Americanos was 8 Mexican leagues or 35,521-acre, a vast cattle and wheat rancho owned by US Vice Consul, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., farm manager was Willard Buzzell.



On Leidesdorff property, the mile long gravel "gold bar" with "squatters mining upon his land" grew into a townsite called Negro Bar. Documentation shows that from 1848 to 1855, Negro Bar, Sacramento County was one of the earliest inland destinations for Chinese migrants traveling from San Francisco to the gold fields.



Chinese miners along with Pan‑African miners, formed a cooperative and often overlooked chapter of early California History.



During the California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom era (1840–1875), people of African descent sought greater freedom in Alta California, and in many of the mining camps and towns they worked alongside Chinese laborers in relative harmony. Sacramento’s African Baptist Church was even founded in the basement of the Chinese Baptist Church, reflecting shared struggle and mutual support for one another.



In December 1855, the Negro Bar townsite officially was recorded as Folsom after the death of Joseph Folsom. February 1856 the Sacramento Valley Railroad, he first railroad in the West, was completed using nearly 80% Chinese labor. A thriving Chinese community grew along Leidesdorff Street and the American River until a devastating fire in 1867 destroyed Historic Chinatown in Old Negro Bar.



By the 1880s, Folsom’s Chinatown was the second largest in California outside San Francisco, with nearly 3,000 residents. Yet the 1907 Folsom Chinatown fire, discrimination, and exclusion laws dismantled the community. By 1920, only 26 Chinese residents remained.



Through it all, the Chan family endured. Sixteen‑year‑old Chan Oak Chin arrived at Negro bar in 1852, he built multiple businesses, served as translator and community leader, and became known as Chinatown’s first “mayor.” His descendants operated markets on Sutter Street well into the 21st century.



Today, the Chan House at 917 Sutter Street — now under restoration — stands as one of the last physical links to this once‑vibrant community. Its preservation ensures that the Golden Fortune story of Chinatown in 1854 Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County