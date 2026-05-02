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Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

On May Day, Workers Speak at ILWU6 on US Supported Genocide, War, ICE & Worker Rights

by LVP
Sat, May 2, 2026 5:36PM
Workers and community rallied on May Day at ILWU Local 6 to speak out about the role of Oakland airport in shipping military equipment to
Participants At ILWU Local 6
original image (2239x1184)
Hundreds of workers rallied on May Day at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland to talks about the war and the attacks on the working class with the rise of fascism. They also discussed going to the Oakland Airport to protest the shipment of arms to Israel that are being transported from the airport to Israel and are being used in the genocide in Gaza and the bombing of Lebanon and Iran. A statement was also read from Angela Davis for May Day.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/eS-Npgg3vE8
§Protest At Oakland Airport Terminal 1
by LVP
Sat, May 2, 2026 5:36PM
sm_may_day_oak_terminal_1_protest.jpg
original image (4032x1520)
A protest was held at Oakland airport terminal 1 to demand the end of military shipments to Israel to support the genocide in Gaza.
https://youtu.be/eS-Npgg3vE8
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