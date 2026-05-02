Workers and community rallied on May Day at ILWU Local 6 to speak out about the role of Oakland airport in shipping military equipment to

Hundreds of workers rallied on May Day at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland to talks about the war and the attacks on the working class with the rise of fascism. They also discussed going to the Oakland Airport to protest the shipment of arms to Israel that are being transported from the airport to Israel and are being used in the genocide in Gaza and the bombing of Lebanon and Iran. A statement was also read from Angela Davis for May Day.Production of Labor Video Project