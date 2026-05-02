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San Francisco and Bay Area Celebrate May Day With Rallies and Marches
The working people's holiday originated in the U.S. and is officially recognized through the world as a holiday. Except in the U.S.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, May 1) - But that did not detract from the intensity of the recognition throughout the Bay Area and San Francisco. One rally began at two o'clock at the SF Civic Center. Another at four o'clock at the Embarcadero.
There was protest against ICE and on behalf of airport workers at SFO. 25 people were arrested including San Francisco Board President Rafael Mandelman, Supervisor Connie Chan and a California state senator.
Two principal themes were evident. One was labor unions and workers demanding their rights. The other was opposition to the ICE terrorism that the Trump regime is perpetrating against working class people, particulate those of foreign origin. Signs and banners in English and Spanish abounded.
Not forgotten was anger against Trump's war on Iran, instigated by Israel's Netanyahu who is also perpetrating a Nazi style war on Palestine and Lebanon.
The depredations being inflicted by the billionaires on our society was recognized and roundly denounced. Tech workers promoted their need to organize.
The City Hall rally became a march to Mission Street and then over to the Embarcadero to merge with the march starting there, creating a very substantial event. They marched back to the Civic Center though yours truly, just having come from there, did not have the podiatric fortitude to march back.
See all high resolution photos here.
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