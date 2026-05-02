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View events for the week of 5/10/2026
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

"Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Plaza": Gather at SF Side of Golden Gate Bridge on the East side of Hwy 101. Northbound 101 traffic: Exit j...
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Date:
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
"Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Plaza": Gather at SF Side of Golden Gate Bridge on the East side of Hwy 101.
Northbound 101 traffic: Exit just before bridge entrance
Southbound 101 traffic: Exit just after exiting bridge.

Limited parking. Arrive very early to allow time to park and walk to plaza! Better yet, take public transportation or park at Crissey Field and walk up to bridge.
Join us for the 20th Annual Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace.

We honor all mothers:
"All Mothers Have the Right to Raise Their Family in Peace!"
"Every War is a War on Children!"

Our Calls:
-US-Israeli Hands Off Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon
-STOP THE GENOCIDE
-Tax $$ for Human Needs, NOT War!
- Abolish Colonialism
-Abolish War
-War is Ecocide!

Fun Flashmob dance; Bring flags from around the world to wear as capes on the bridge to create a global presence: "The People of the World Demand Peace." (Especially needed - flags from: Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Venezuela, Cuba and Somalia!) Bring signs (maximum allowed: 2'x3'). Extra signs will be available. (Flags not allowed on poles.)

Bring your mother, grandmother, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles and friends! Join the global call: ABOLISH WAR NOW...For Our Mother Earth!

11:30-Noon: Gather at the "Welcome Plaza" on the SF side of the bridge.

Noon-12:30:
-Group Public Reading of The Mother's Day Proclamation - written in 1870 by Julia Ward Howe, after the carnage of the U.S. Civil War; A call for women of the world to unite for the noble cause of world peace!
-Flash Mob Dance to: "War, What is it Good for? Absolutely Nothing!"
Instructional video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZS_LxsUFWLRB03Mdx1yESE_iVYNHnPiQ/view

Don't dance? Help us display the international flags!

12:30-1:30: Peace Walk to middle of the Golden Gate Bridge and back to the Plaza, including short vigil in middle of bridge facing the traffic with signs. "The People of the World Demand Peace!" (About a 1.25 round trip walk)

1:30-2:00: Short Rally with speakers, Music/song.

2:00-2:30: Informal Celebration for World Peace: Bring light snacks to share!

Will your organization co-sponsor or endorse the event? Please contact us!
For More Info: toby4peace [at] sonic.net

Current Endorsers & Sponsors:
-PeaceDaySF
-Veterans For Peace - SF Chapter
-People'sArmsEmbargo.org
-Revolutionary Love Brigade
-ShutDownDroneWarfare.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 2, 2026 2:04PM
§Mother's Day Bridge Walk 2024
by Toby Blomé
Sat, May 2, 2026 2:04PM
sm_53716239392_3e5d485a07_o.jpg
original image (3857x1886)
§Every War is a War on Children
by Toby Blomé
Sat, May 2, 2026 2:04PM
sm_1000008897.jpg
original image (924x1526)
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