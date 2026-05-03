Lifeline Denied: The Urgent Need for a Medical Corridor from Gaza

Date:

Sunday, May 03, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine

Location Details:

This webinar highlights the devastating impact of Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign on Gaza’s healthcare system and the arbitrary restrictions on the entry of medical aid. We will present medical, legal and firsthand perspectives, including PHRI’s petition to the Israeli High Court challenging Israel’s policy of blocking the medical corridor. Together, these perspectives underscore the urgent need to re-establish a sustainable medical evacuation corridor within the occupied territory.



Speakers:

Recorded testimony: Hussain Matar, Gaza City

Dr. Ambereen Sleemi: Urogynecologist with field experience in Gaza in 2025

Dr. Fadi Mizyed, CEO, Augusta Victoria Hospital

Keren Shavit, Project Coordinator, PHRI



Moderator: Mays Medleg, Head of International Advocacy, PHRI