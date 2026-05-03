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Lifeline Denied: The Urgent Need for a Medical Corridor from Gaza
Date:
Sunday, May 03, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine
Location Details:
This webinar highlights the devastating impact of Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign on Gaza’s healthcare system and the arbitrary restrictions on the entry of medical aid. We will present medical, legal and firsthand perspectives, including PHRI’s petition to the Israeli High Court challenging Israel’s policy of blocking the medical corridor. Together, these perspectives underscore the urgent need to re-establish a sustainable medical evacuation corridor within the occupied territory.
Speakers:
Recorded testimony: Hussain Matar, Gaza City
Dr. Ambereen Sleemi: Urogynecologist with field experience in Gaza in 2025
Dr. Fadi Mizyed, CEO, Augusta Victoria Hospital
Keren Shavit, Project Coordinator, PHRI
Moderator: Mays Medleg, Head of International Advocacy, PHRI
Speakers:
Recorded testimony: Hussain Matar, Gaza City
Dr. Ambereen Sleemi: Urogynecologist with field experience in Gaza in 2025
Dr. Fadi Mizyed, CEO, Augusta Victoria Hospital
Keren Shavit, Project Coordinator, PHRI
Moderator: Mays Medleg, Head of International Advocacy, PHRI
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 2, 2026 12:32PM
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