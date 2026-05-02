Art Sale Supporting Immigrant Families: Art Without Borders

Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights

Location Details:

La Peña Cultural Center

3105 Shattuck Avenue

A Benefit Art Sale to support immigrant families in the Bay Area will be held on May 31, 2026, from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at La Pena (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley).



Presented by Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee (FLPIR), 100% of the proceeds from this art sale will go to Multicultural Institute, a nonprofit organization working with immigrants since 1991.



Over 100 award winning, established and emerging artists from across California have come together to donate their printmaking, photography, collage, drawings and paintings on paper. There will also be live music with David Shakiban and Friends. No RSVP necessary.

