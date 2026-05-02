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Art Sale Supporting Immigrant Families: Art Without Borders
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue
3105 Shattuck Avenue
A Benefit Art Sale to support immigrant families in the Bay Area will be held on May 31, 2026, from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at La Pena (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley).
Presented by Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee (FLPIR), 100% of the proceeds from this art sale will go to Multicultural Institute, a nonprofit organization working with immigrants since 1991.
Over 100 award winning, established and emerging artists from across California have come together to donate their printmaking, photography, collage, drawings and paintings on paper. There will also be live music with David Shakiban and Friends. No RSVP necessary.
Presented by Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee (FLPIR), 100% of the proceeds from this art sale will go to Multicultural Institute, a nonprofit organization working with immigrants since 1991.
Over 100 award winning, established and emerging artists from across California have come together to donate their printmaking, photography, collage, drawings and paintings on paper. There will also be live music with David Shakiban and Friends. No RSVP necessary.
For more information: http://www.flip.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 2, 2026 12:10PM
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