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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/31/2026
Americas East Bay Arts + Action Immigrant Rights Racial Justice

Art Sale Supporting Immigrant Families: Art Without Borders

Pamphlet displaying the text above, with a line drawing of a family with a small child.
original image (612x791)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue
A Benefit Art Sale to support immigrant families in the Bay Area will be held on May 31, 2026, from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at La Pena (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley).

Presented by Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee (FLPIR), 100% of the proceeds from this art sale will go to Multicultural Institute, a nonprofit organization working with immigrants since 1991.

Over 100 award winning, established and emerging artists from across California have come together to donate their printmaking, photography, collage, drawings and paintings on paper. There will also be live music with David Shakiban and Friends. No RSVP necessary.
For more information: http://www.flip.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 2, 2026 12:10PM
§Venta de Arte en apoyo a familias de inmigrantes ''Arte sin fronteras"
by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Sat, May 2, 2026 12:10PM
Folleto en español, invitando a la venta de arte en el Centro Cultural de la Peña el dia 31 de mayo a las 2pm.
original image (612x791)
Recaudación de fondos para el Instituto Multicutlural
http://www.flip.org
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