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End the AI Race or it May End Us All! Tuesdays & Thursdays throughout Musk v Altman Trial
Date:
Tuesday, May 05, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
Outside, in front of south wing entrance 1301 Clay St, Oakland. Ron Dellums Federal Court Bldg. Look for the news cameras. That's where we'll be.
Recurring event at NOON every Tuesday and Thursday as long as the MUSK v ALTMAN trial lasts, possibly until May 22. Bring a sign or hold one of ours. Want to wear the robot costume? Stop the Nerd Reich before it Stops us! Bigotry, Job Loss, Intellect/Art Theft, Eco Gluttony, Deceptions and Inaccuracies, Emotional harms, Surveillance, Autonomous Killer Drones — too many probs to list.
Granted, there are some benefits to be preserved in narrow applications, but 72% of people in the US know the treacherous Ai race is going too fast. It's outta control. Altman, Musk, other unelected tech billionaires, and most Ai experts admit that, if allowed to develop into general or super Ai, it could cause human extinction, yet they won’t pause. EHS-Everyone Here Sucks.
Solution! UN Dialogue and Bernie Sanders are discussing a global treaty banning development of frontier models because safety can't be assured long term. ChatBots already engage in deception to prevent being turned off. If allowed to become much smarter than humans, yikes! So help raise awareness and popular resistance. Bring friends. A few people may also protest on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Granted, there are some benefits to be preserved in narrow applications, but 72% of people in the US know the treacherous Ai race is going too fast. It's outta control. Altman, Musk, other unelected tech billionaires, and most Ai experts admit that, if allowed to develop into general or super Ai, it could cause human extinction, yet they won’t pause. EHS-Everyone Here Sucks.
Solution! UN Dialogue and Bernie Sanders are discussing a global treaty banning development of frontier models because safety can't be assured long term. ChatBots already engage in deception to prevent being turned off. If allowed to become much smarter than humans, yikes! So help raise awareness and popular resistance. Bring friends. A few people may also protest on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For more information: http://www.StopAi.info
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 2, 2026 1:19AM
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