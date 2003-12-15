Envisioning Return Amid Genocide with Angela Davis & Rashid Khalidi

Date:

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Zochrot

Location Details:

We are honored to invite you to join us in conversation with Angela Davis and Rashid Khalidi to discuss Zochrot’s Vision of Return Initiative.



While the world speaks of “the day after" in Gaza, it erases the root: over 70% of Gaza’s population are refugees or their descendants, living under siege and denied the right to return.



Our Return from Gaza Vision is not a slogan but a political horizon, centering return and confronting responsibility from within.



This event was initiated by Zochrot’s U.S advisory board and in collaboration with Project48.