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View events for the week of 5/17/2026
Palestine U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Fragile Crossings: The Pathways, Barriers, and Cost of Pediatric Medical Evacuations From Gaza

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Date:
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
JVP Health Advisory Council
Location Details:
Zoom
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/iJ399os-QQSwgD0_G6TByA#/registration
Dr. Zeena Salman is a pediatric oncologist and global health leader whose work centers on delivering pediatric and cancer care in conflict zones. Over nearly two decades, she has provided medical care to children, particularly refugees, in and from Gaza, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Sudan. She has been to Gaza over a dozen times since 2015 and led the building of the only pediatric cancer department there, and has led hundreds of medical evacuations for children, especially with cancer, since October 2023. Dr. Salman is the co-founder of HEAL Palestine, and a recipient of the Takreem Award and 2025 Women Leaders in Pediatric Oncology recognition for her humanitarian leadership.
For more information: https://www.jvphealth.org/events/npn5cdj2z...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 1, 2026 10:42AM
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