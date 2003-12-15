From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fragile Crossings: The Pathways, Barriers, and Cost of Pediatric Medical Evacuations From Gaza
Date:
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
JVP Health Advisory Council
Location Details:
Dr. Zeena Salman is a pediatric oncologist and global health leader whose work centers on delivering pediatric and cancer care in conflict zones. Over nearly two decades, she has provided medical care to children, particularly refugees, in and from Gaza, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Sudan. She has been to Gaza over a dozen times since 2015 and led the building of the only pediatric cancer department there, and has led hundreds of medical evacuations for children, especially with cancer, since October 2023. Dr. Salman is the co-founder of HEAL Palestine, and a recipient of the Takreem Award and 2025 Women Leaders in Pediatric Oncology recognition for her humanitarian leadership.
For more information: https://www.jvphealth.org/events/npn5cdj2z...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 1, 2026 10:42AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network