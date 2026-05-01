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Palestine 36 and Pop-UP Exhibit of Rare Traditional Palestinian Costumes
Date:
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95126
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95126
PALESTINE 36 Film Screening and Pop-Up of rare Traditional pre-1948 Palestinian Costumes
Film: Palestine 36 (2025): In 1936, as the British Empire tightens its grip on Palestine, Yusuf is caught between his village home and his work in Jerusalem. Amidst an anti-colonial revolt, and Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from Europe, all sides converge in a decisive moment for the entire region. Palestine's Official Selection for the 98th Academy Awards.
Pop-Up Display of a selection of rare Palestinian traditional costumes from before the 1948 Nakba (Palestinian Catastrophe).
Tickets: $15 - Reserve your ticket todayhere: tinyurl.com/PAL36-popup
Film: Palestine 36 (2025): In 1936, as the British Empire tightens its grip on Palestine, Yusuf is caught between his village home and his work in Jerusalem. Amidst an anti-colonial revolt, and Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from Europe, all sides converge in a decisive moment for the entire region. Palestine's Official Selection for the 98th Academy Awards.
Pop-Up Display of a selection of rare Palestinian traditional costumes from before the 1948 Nakba (Palestinian Catastrophe).
Tickets: $15 - Reserve your ticket todayhere: tinyurl.com/PAL36-popup
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/Pal36-Popup
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 1, 2026 9:13AM
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