Palestine 36 and Pop-UP Exhibit of Rare Traditional Palestinian Costumes

Date:

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AACC

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3968 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95126

PALESTINE 36 Film Screening and Pop-Up of rare Traditional pre-1948 Palestinian Costumes



Film: Palestine 36 (2025): In 1936, as the British Empire tightens its grip on Palestine, Yusuf is caught between his village home and his work in Jerusalem. Amidst an anti-colonial revolt, and Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from Europe, all sides converge in a decisive moment for the entire region. Palestine's Official Selection for the 98th Academy Awards.



Pop-Up Display of a selection of rare Palestinian traditional costumes from before the 1948 Nakba (Palestinian Catastrophe).



Tickets: $15 - Reserve your ticket todayhere: tinyurl.com/PAL36-popup