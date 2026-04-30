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Indybay Feature
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

SFSU Students Walk Out Against Faculty Cutbacks and AI Deals with Anthropic: Defend Our School

by LVP
Thu, Apr 30, 2026 6:25PM
Students, staff and faculty walked out at SFSU to protest the cutbacks of adjunct faculty and elimination of many classes. Also UAW 4123 joined the protest.
Students Walked Out At SFSU To Protest Cuts & AI Anthropic Deal
original image (1492x1074)
Nearly 100 students, faculty and staff walked out on the day before May Day on April 30th to protest the massive layoffs of adjunct faculty, the attacks on staff and the large AI deals with Anthropic AI company to eliminate jobs at the CSU system. UAW 4123 also reported on their negotiations and demands to protect members from outside the US and against ICE raids. Students also protested the lack of transparency and the lies of president of CSUSF Lynn Mahoney who was blaming the faculty for the cutbacks.

Additional Media:

IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union Busting
https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU

It's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education. https://youtu.be/sJbPOQTMPnI

California Faculty Association, Student Union protests from SFSU to City Hall
https://goldengatexpress.org/111396/campus/california-faculty-association-student-union-protests-from-sfsu-to-city-hall/#:~:text=On%20Thursday%2C%20a%20protest%20spanningPalestine%20and%20the%20LGBTQ%2B%20community.

SFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against Fascism
https://youtu.be/8TjRqSzp5y8

SF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher Education
https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4
§UAW 4123 Members Joined The Rally
by LVP
Thu, Apr 30, 2026 6:25PM
sm_img_4938_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UAW 4123 SFSU members joined the rally and spoke about the union busting by the University and the fight to get a contract and protect their international members.
https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4
§Rally In Front Of Adminstration Building
by LVP
Thu, Apr 30, 2026 6:25PM
sm_img_4952_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There was a march and then a rally in front of the administration building demand an end to cutbacks.
https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4
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