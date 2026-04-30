From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

SFSU Students Walk Out Against Faculty Cutbacks and AI Deals with Anthropic: Defend Our School by LVP Students, staff and faculty walked out at SFSU to protest the cutbacks of adjunct faculty and elimination of many classes. Also UAW 4123 joined the protest.



Additional Media:



IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union Busting

https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU



It's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education.



California Faculty Association, Student Union protests from SFSU to City Hall

https://goldengatexpress.org/111396/campus/california-faculty-association-student-union-protests-from-sfsu-to-city-hall/#:~:text=On%20Thursday%2C%20a%20protest%20spanningPalestine%20and%20the%20LGBTQ%2B%20community.



SFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against Fascism

https://youtu.be/8TjRqSzp5y8



SF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher Education

https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns



Production Of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net Nearly 100 students, faculty and staff walked out on the day before May Day on April 30th to protest the massive layoffs of adjunct faculty, the attacks on staff and the large AI deals with Anthropic AI company to eliminate jobs at the CSU system. UAW 4123 also reported on their negotiations and demands to protect members from outside the US and against ICE raids. Students also protested the lack of transparency and the lies of president of CSUSF Lynn Mahoney who was blaming the faculty for the cutbacks.Additional Media:IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union BustingIt's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education. https://youtu.be/sJbPOQTMPnI California Faculty Association, Student Union protests from SFSU to City HallSFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against FascismSF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher EducationProduction Of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4

§ UAW 4123 Members Joined The Rally by LVP UAW 4123 SFSU members joined the rally and spoke about the union busting by the University and the fight to get a contract and protect their international members. https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4