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ICE Out of CSUMB! Students Rise Up on May Day
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Sunrise Monterey Bay
Location Details:
CSUMB Main Quad, 100 Campus Ctr, Seaside
We’ve watched as college gets more expensive, ICE kidnaps our friends, politicians go to war on our dime, good jobs disappear, and our futures get more uncertain. Billionaires want to rig the system, but we’re rising up on May Day because the system can’t function without us!
All are welcome - students, workers, alumni, and community members! We'll be meeting at CSUMB's main quad at 1pm for a rally to demand affordability, freedom, and safety at our school.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/938744/
All are welcome - students, workers, alumni, and community members! We'll be meeting at CSUMB's main quad at 1pm for a rally to demand affordability, freedom, and safety at our school.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/938744/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sunrise_monterey...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 30, 2026 2:52PM
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