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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/18/2026
San Francisco Racial Justice

Leidesdorff Wreath Laying Ceremony Mission Delores Basilica

Mission Delores Basilica 3321 16th Street San Francisco, CA 94114
original image (535x586)
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Date:
Monday, May 18, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
910-539-0243
Location Details:
Mission Delores Basilica
3321 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Join us on May 18 at Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California for our
Leidesdorff Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony, commemorating the life and legacy of
Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr. a maritime entrepreneur, civic leader, hotelier and U.S. Vice Consul, and much more... Our African Cuban, Danish Jewish early California pioneer helped facilitate a smooth transition from Mexican rule to US rule hosted at his residence, Leidesdorff is affectionately known as the "African Founding Father of California."

Monday, May 18, 2026
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Mission Dolores Basilica

All are welcome as we honor his enduring contributions to the City of San Francisco and the Great State of California.

#Leidesdorff #CaliforniaHistory #SanFrancisco #PublicHistory
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 30, 2026 10:40AM
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