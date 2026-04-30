Leidesdorff Wreath Laying Ceremony Mission Delores Basilica

Date:

Monday, May 18, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

910-539-0243

Location Details:

Mission Delores Basilica

3321 16th Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Join us on May 18 at Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California for our

Leidesdorff Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony, commemorating the life and legacy of

Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr. a maritime entrepreneur, civic leader, hotelier and U.S. Vice Consul, and much more... Our African Cuban, Danish Jewish early California pioneer helped facilitate a smooth transition from Mexican rule to US rule hosted at his residence, Leidesdorff is affectionately known as the "African Founding Father of California."



Monday, May 18, 2026

11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Mission Dolores Basilica



All are welcome as we honor his enduring contributions to the City of San Francisco and the Great State of California.



#Leidesdorff #CaliforniaHistory #SanFrancisco #PublicHistory