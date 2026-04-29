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Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

Workers Memorial Day: Remember the Dead, Fight for the Living! Defend Injured Workers

by California Coalition For Workers Memorial Day
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 8:08PM
On April 2028, Workers Memorial Day a national panel was held to report the attack on health and safety for working people and also the destruction of health and safety protections. They also discussed the capture of government regulatory agencies.
Pfizer Molecular Biologist Becky McClain Was Retaliated Against & Got A Genetically Engineered Disease
original image (1406x848)
2026 Workers Memorial Day: Remember The Dead, Fight For The Living! Stop Terrorizing Injured Workers

The intensifying attacks on workers rights, health and safety and injured workers was the focus of a national panel on Workers Memorial on Wormers Memorial Day. There are less than 1700 OSHA inspectors in the United States and Project 2025 pushed by Trump is for the elimination of all regulations and for the companies to regulate themselves.

AI is also being used on workers including torturing truck drivers with forward facing inferred camera that are creating tumors and cataracts and the government and top union officials refuse to protect workers from these dangerous conditions on the job.

Also the capitalist control of the workers comp system has led to workers not being provide prompt treatment making many permanently disabled. At the same time workers are targeted for workers comp fraud while the insurance companies and employers Many injured workers lose their jobs, homes, families and end up homeless in a system in which they are kicked to the street for more profits from the bosses and the corporate controlled agencies that are supposed to due oversight.

Participants Included:

Eric Johnson, IBT 190 UPS line driver who has been investigating the dangers of forward facing infrared AI cameras in truck cabins that are creating tumors and cataracs on hundreds of thousands of drivers throughout the United States.

Ashley Gjovik, An Apple tech worker who exposed an environmental dumpsite that was poisoning her and other workers at Apple and the community.
http://www.ashleygjovik.com

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Becky McClain, A Pfizer molecular biologist who was fired for blowing the whistle on the company which allowed biological contaminants to sicken her and other workers as well as being released into the community in Gratton, CT
biotechwhistleblower.com

Vincent Ward, ILWU Local 10 Injured Worker

Tremain Thomas, ILWU Local 19 Injured Worker

Mike Razaino, IBT 952 has fought for health and safety in the food transportation industry.

Jennifer Cruz
IBT 2010 UCD

Sponsored CA Coalition For Workers Memorial Day
http://www.workersmemorialday.org

Whistleblowers United, WorkWeek, Biotech Whistleblowers, United Front Committee For A Labor Party,
http://www.workersmemorialday.org
For more information: https://youtu.be/A9cxsAZGZ3M
§Regulation & Government Protections Are Under Attack
by California Coalition For Workers Memorial Day
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 8:08PM
osha_corruption.jpeg
The capture of government agencies by the companies that they are supposed to regulate is a systemic problem for health and safety and injured workers.
https://youtu.be/A9cxsAZGZ3M
§Apple Worker Ashley Gjovik Was Fighting For A Safe Work Place & Was Fired & Terrorized
by California Coalition For Workers Memorial Day
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 8:08PM
Fired Apple engineering Manager Fought For Against A Contaminated Worksite
original image (1280x730)
One of the panelists Ashley Gjovik, a fired Apple engineer manager discovered a toxic dump site below her office and when she tried to get the company to clean it up they fired here and tried to destroy her. She also found a secret fab factory that was across from her apartment that was also leaking toxic materials.
https://youtu.be/A9cxsAZGZ3M
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