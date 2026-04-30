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Community Briefing: Heeding Lebanese Voices - The Human Cost of Israeli Occupation
Date:
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Institute
Location Details:
Hear from two Arab Americans whose families and friends have been directly impacted by the Israeli invasion and occupation of the villages of Arnoun and Al-Qlayaa in southern Lebanon.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 29, 2026 2:29PM
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