Community Briefing: Heeding Lebanese Voices - The Human Cost of Israeli Occupation

Date:

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Institute

Location Details:

Hear from two Arab Americans whose families and friends have been directly impacted by the Israeli invasion and occupation of the villages of Arnoun and Al-Qlayaa in southern Lebanon.