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MAY DAY Action at Oakland Airport - Stop Fedex from Shipping Killer Cargo to Israel
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Youth Movement
Location Details:
ILUW Local 6
99 Hegenberger Rd
Oakland
Oakland Airport
99 Hegenberger Rd
Oakland
Oakland Airport
This May Day, a coalition of organizations are lifting up the demands to stop shipping killer cargo through OAK to Israel, stop the wars, tax the rich, and abolish ICE.
• No Work
• No School
2026
• No Shopping
End US Wars! Arms Embargo Now! Tax the Rich! End the billionaire takeover!
Abolish ICE! Hands off our communities!
ON MAY DAY, THE JOYOUS REBELLION COMES TO THE OAKLAND AIRPORT!
ILWU Local 6 Union Hall - 99 Hegenberger Road
Doors & coffee at 9am, start time 9:30am
THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER!
AGCE.
INDIVISIBLE
ACTION
LIVEFREE
• No Work
• No School
2026
• No Shopping
End US Wars! Arms Embargo Now! Tax the Rich! End the billionaire takeover!
Abolish ICE! Hands off our communities!
ON MAY DAY, THE JOYOUS REBELLION COMES TO THE OAKLAND AIRPORT!
ILWU Local 6 Union Hall - 99 Hegenberger Road
Doors & coffee at 9am, start time 9:30am
THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER!
AGCE.
INDIVISIBLE
ACTION
LIVEFREE
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 29, 2026 11:16AM
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