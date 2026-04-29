MAY DAY Action at Oakland Airport - Stop Fedex from Shipping Killer Cargo to Israel

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Youth Movement

Location Details:

ILUW Local 6

99 Hegenberger Rd

Oakland



Oakland Airport

This May Day, a coalition of organizations are lifting up the demands to stop shipping killer cargo through OAK to Israel, stop the wars, tax the rich, and abolish ICE.



• No Work

• No School

2026

• No Shopping



End US Wars! Arms Embargo Now! Tax the Rich! End the billionaire takeover!



Abolish ICE! Hands off our communities!



ON MAY DAY, THE JOYOUS REBELLION COMES TO THE OAKLAND AIRPORT!



ILWU Local 6 Union Hall - 99 Hegenberger Road

Doors & coffee at 9am, start time 9:30am



THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER!



AGCE.

INDIVISIBLE

ACTION

LIVEFREE