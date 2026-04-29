top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Real Estate and Development Interests Back Ryan Coonerty for Mayor of Santa Cruz

by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
The vast majority of cash contributions made by members of the real estate and development industry in the Santa Cruz mayoral race have gone to candidate Ryan Coonerty, according to campaign finance documents filed ahead of the June 2 primary election. As of April 18, Coonerty has accumulated $56,015 in total contributions, with $5,999 coming from real estate and development interests. The four other candidates in the mayoral race, Ami Chen Mills, Gillian Greensite, Chris Krohn, and Joy Schendledecker have taken little to no funding from real estate and development interests, and have raised significantly less in total contributions. All of the Santa Cruz mayoral candidates, except for Coonerty, have signed a voluntary campaign expenditure limit agreement to cap expenditures to around $40,000. Additionally, financial disclosure documents filed in March show Ryan Coonerty received income as a consultant for development company Redtree Partners LP, as well as developer Owen Lawlor, who spearheaded a number of controversial projects in the city, including Anton-Pacific and the Cruz Hotel. Lawlor is among the contributors to Coonerty's campaign, as are numerous realtors, as well as Ruben Helick, a commercial real estate leasing and sales agent who was another one of the developers of Anton Pacific.
The vast majority of cash contributions made by members of the real estate and development industry in the Santa Cruz mayoral race have g...
original image (1500x1151)
Total contributions received by City of Santa Cruz mayoral candidates through April 18, 2026 are as follows:

Ryan Coonerty: $56,015.00
Chris Krohn: $10,652.00
Ami Chen Mills: $8,656.00
Gillian Greensite: $8.189.00
Joy Schendledecker: $2,650.00

Total contributions include monetary contributions, nonmonetary contributions, and loans received, as reported by candidates using Form 460.

Monetary contributions to City of Santa Cruz City mayoral candidates from real estate and development interests are as follows:

Ryan Coonerty

$450 Steven Allen (Aptos, CA), Real Estate, Allen Property Group
$450 Thomas Brezsny, Realtor, Christie's International Sereno
$450 John Swift, Land Use Planning, Swift Consulting Services Inc.
$300 Joe Appenrodt (Capitola, CA), Real Estate
$300 Reuben Helick (Aptos, CA), Commercial Real Estate Agent, Cushman & Wakefield US Inc.
$300 Derek Timm (Scotts Valley, CA), Real Estate Broker, Montalvo Homes & Estates
$250 Victor Gomez (Hollister, CA), Consultant, Pinnacle Strategy LLC,
$250 Sandra & Claudio Locatelli, Property Management
$250 Greg Lukina (Scotts Valley, CA), Realtor
$250 Barbara Palmer (Aptos, CA), Business Manager/Realtor, Bailey Properties Inc.
$250 Louis Rittenhouse, Developer/Major Property Holder
$200 Krista Cook, Realtor, Lighthouse Realty
$200 Scott & Lynne Rogers, General Contractor, SLR
$200 Tom Ralston, Contractor
$200 Don Roland, Vice-President of Government Affairs, Granite Construction
$200 Audrey Tennant, Realtor, David Lyng Real Estate
$200 Mari Tustin, Real Estate, John Stewart Company
$200 Miro Weinberger (Burlington, VT), Housing Advocate, Let's Build Homes
$199 Owen Lawlor, Developer, Lawlor LandUse, 201 Front SC LLC
$150 William & Linda Bailey, Realtor, Miritz-Bailey
$150 David Plumlee, Realtor
$100 Bradley Angell, Architect
$100 Cathy Calfo, Property Manager
$100 Pete Kennedy Green Building Expert, Beyond Effiency
$100 Randy Parker (Soquel, CA), Real Estate Broker, JR Parrish
$100 Scott Renfrew, Project Manager, Bayview Services
$100 Clarke Shultes, Building Designer

Total: $5,999


Chris Krohn

$200 Ray Newkirk, Contractor, Outside Enterprises Inc.


Ami Chen Mills

$100 Ray Newkirk, Contractor, Outside Enterprises Inc.


* Santa Cruz News Network could not find any contributions from real estate and development interests made to the campaigns of Gillian Greensite or Joy Schendledecker.


Ryan Coonerty's Economic Interests Disclosures

Looking at the most recent Form 700 filings for all of five of the mayoral candidates, Santa Cruz News Network found that Ryan Coonerty is the only candidate who has reported receiving income from the development industry.

On March 10, 2026, Coonerty reported receiving income from several local real estate and development companies, including Redtree Partners LP, 201 Front SC LLC, Lawlor Land Use (developer Owen Lawlor's company) and Nielsen Studios, Architecture & Design.

201 Front Street SC LLC is a company led by developer Owen Lawlor that is planning to build an eight-story apartment building at 201 Front Street, as well as the associated development of an eight-story apartment building to replace the Neptune Apartments at 407 Pacific Avenue.

Coonerty reported receiving income from The Danco Group, a development, construction and property management company based in Arcata, CA. The Danco Group is planning to build a seven-story apartment building at 1320 Pacific Avenue, the current site of Dell Williams Jewelers, which is owned by Coonerty's wife, Emily Bernard Coonerty, and her mother Cindy Williams Bernard. Additionally, Coonerty reported receiving rental income from 1320 Pacific Avenue.

Coonerty reported receiving income from one other out of area business: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a real estate investment company based in Bethesda, MD that acquires and invests in hotel and resort properties, and whose portfolio includes local property Chaminade Resort & Spa.
§Ryan Coonerty Campaign Finance Form 460
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
friends_of_ryan_coonerty_for_mayor_of_santa_cruz_2026_fppc460_201_23-04-2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (164.0KB)
§Chris Krohn Campaign Finance Form 460
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
chris_krohn_for_santa_cruz_mayor_2026_fppc460_201_23-04-2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (96.7KB)
§Ami Chen Mills Campaign Finance Form 460
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
ami_chen_mills_for_mayor_2026_fppc460_201_23-04-2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (125.5KB)
§Gillian Greensite Campaign Finance Form 460
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
greensite_for_mayor_2026_fppc460_201_23-04-2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (98.2KB)
§Joy Schendledecker Campaign Finance Form 460
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
joy_schendledecker_for_mayor_2026_fppc460_201_23-04-2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (76.2KB)
§Ryan Coonerty Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 (1)
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
coonerty_ryan_3_10_2026.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (409.1KB)
§Ryan Coonerty Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 (2)
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
coonerty_ryan_2026_city_of_santa_cruz_mayor_candidate__1_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (483.5KB)
§Ryan Coonerty Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 (3)
by Santa Cruz News Network
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 10:59AM
coonerty_ryan_2026_city_of_santa_cruz_mayor_candidate.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (401.7KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code