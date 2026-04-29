Real Estate and Development Interests Back Ryan Coonerty for Mayor of Santa Cruz by Santa Cruz News Network

The vast majority of cash contributions made by members of the real estate and development industry in the Santa Cruz mayoral race have gone to candidate Ryan Coonerty, according to campaign finance documents filed ahead of the June 2 primary election. As of April 18, Coonerty has accumulated $56,015 in total contributions, with $5,999 coming from real estate and development interests. The four other candidates in the mayoral race, Ami Chen Mills, Gillian Greensite, Chris Krohn, and Joy Schendledecker have taken little to no funding from real estate and development interests, and have raised significantly less in total contributions. All of the Santa Cruz mayoral candidates, except for Coonerty, have signed a voluntary campaign expenditure limit agreement to cap expenditures to around $40,000. Additionally, financial disclosure documents filed in March show Ryan Coonerty received income as a consultant for development company Redtree Partners LP, as well as developer Owen Lawlor, who spearheaded a number of controversial projects in the city, including Anton-Pacific and the Cruz Hotel. Lawlor is among the contributors to Coonerty's campaign, as are numerous realtors, as well as Ruben Helick, a commercial real estate leasing and sales agent who was another one of the developers of Anton Pacific.

Total contributions received by City of Santa Cruz mayoral candidates through April 18, 2026 are as follows:



Ryan Coonerty: $56,015.00

Chris Krohn: $10,652.00

Ami Chen Mills: $8,656.00

Gillian Greensite: $8.189.00

Joy Schendledecker: $2,650.00



Total contributions include monetary contributions, nonmonetary contributions, and loans received, as reported by candidates using Form 460.



Monetary contributions to City of Santa Cruz City mayoral candidates from real estate and development interests are as follows:



Ryan Coonerty



$450 Steven Allen (Aptos, CA), Real Estate, Allen Property Group

$450 Thomas Brezsny, Realtor, Christie's International Sereno

$450 John Swift, Land Use Planning, Swift Consulting Services Inc.

$300 Joe Appenrodt (Capitola, CA), Real Estate

$300 Reuben Helick (Aptos, CA), Commercial Real Estate Agent, Cushman & Wakefield US Inc.

$300 Derek Timm (Scotts Valley, CA), Real Estate Broker, Montalvo Homes & Estates

$250 Victor Gomez (Hollister, CA), Consultant, Pinnacle Strategy LLC,

$250 Sandra & Claudio Locatelli, Property Management

$250 Greg Lukina (Scotts Valley, CA), Realtor

$250 Barbara Palmer (Aptos, CA), Business Manager/Realtor, Bailey Properties Inc.

$250 Louis Rittenhouse, Developer/Major Property Holder

$200 Krista Cook, Realtor, Lighthouse Realty

$200 Scott & Lynne Rogers, General Contractor, SLR

$200 Tom Ralston, Contractor

$200 Don Roland, Vice-President of Government Affairs, Granite Construction

$200 Audrey Tennant, Realtor, David Lyng Real Estate

$200 Mari Tustin, Real Estate, John Stewart Company

$200 Miro Weinberger (Burlington, VT), Housing Advocate, Let's Build Homes

$199 Owen Lawlor, Developer, Lawlor LandUse, 201 Front SC LLC

$150 William & Linda Bailey, Realtor, Miritz-Bailey

$150 David Plumlee, Realtor

$100 Bradley Angell, Architect

$100 Cathy Calfo, Property Manager

$100 Pete Kennedy Green Building Expert, Beyond Effiency

$100 Randy Parker (Soquel, CA), Real Estate Broker, JR Parrish

$100 Scott Renfrew, Project Manager, Bayview Services

$100 Clarke Shultes, Building Designer



Total: $5,999





Chris Krohn



$200 Ray Newkirk, Contractor, Outside Enterprises Inc.





Ami Chen Mills



$100 Ray Newkirk, Contractor, Outside Enterprises Inc.





* Santa Cruz News Network could not find any contributions from real estate and development interests made to the campaigns of Gillian Greensite or Joy Schendledecker.





Ryan Coonerty's Economic Interests Disclosures



Looking at the most recent Form 700 filings for all of five of the mayoral candidates, Santa Cruz News Network found that Ryan Coonerty is the only candidate who has reported receiving income from the development industry.



On March 10, 2026, Coonerty reported receiving income from several local real estate and development companies, including Redtree Partners LP, 201 Front SC LLC, Lawlor Land Use (developer Owen Lawlor's company) and Nielsen Studios, Architecture & Design.



201 Front Street SC LLC is a company led by developer Owen Lawlor that is planning to build an eight-story apartment building at 201 Front Street, as well as the associated development of an eight-story apartment building to replace the Neptune Apartments at 407 Pacific Avenue.



Coonerty reported receiving income from The Danco Group, a development, construction and property management company based in Arcata, CA. The Danco Group is planning to build a seven-story apartment building at 1320 Pacific Avenue, the current site of Dell Williams Jewelers, which is owned by Coonerty's wife, Emily Bernard Coonerty, and her mother Cindy Williams Bernard. Additionally, Coonerty reported receiving rental income from 1320 Pacific Avenue.



Coonerty reported receiving income from one other out of area business: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a real estate investment company based in Bethesda, MD that acquires and invests in hotel and resort properties, and whose portfolio includes local property Chaminade Resort & Spa.