Pacifica's Capitalism, Race and Democracy covers the acquittal of CSU Channel adjunct professor John Caravello, a report by Palestinian graduate student Mahmoud Khalil and report on Iran

Jury Acquits Glass House ICE Raid Protester; Mahmoud Khalil Speaks Out; Revisiting Flynt Leverett’s Going to TehranBy Capitalism, Race & Democracy - April 28, 20269On May Day 2026, hundreds of thousands of workers are preparing to march and rally against a government that is smashing their labor rights, terrorizing immigrants, and carrying out war crimes from Venezuela to Gaza and Iran.John Caravello is an adjunct faculty member at the California State University Channel Islands campus and he joined together with students to protect immigrants from a raid of the Glass House farm only miles from the campus. They faced tear gas grenades and Caravello was charged with a felony based on allegations that he’d thrown gas grenades back at the ICE officers. Caravello stood trial and a jury acquitted him of all charges on April 9. He spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer.***Mahmoud Khalil was a Palestinian graduate student at Columbia University and a member of Student Workers of Colombia, SCW-UAW 2710, when he was abducted by ICE last year. The Homeland Security Department held him in detention for 104 days at the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana until a federal jude ruled that his detention was unconstitutional. He spoke last week at San Francisco State University about his detention, Palestine, and Zionism.***Flynt Leverett, expert on the Middle East and author of the 2013 book, Going to Tehran: Why the United States Must Come to Terms with the Islamic Republic of Iran, discusses U.S. foreign policy in Iran in this interview with host Patty Satalia, recorded in May 2013 for WPSU’s Conversations from Penn State.Flynt Leverett: Going to Tehran – Conversations from Penn State***We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by the Capitalism, Race & Democracy collective, with contributions from Steve Zeltzer, Ann Garrison, Thomas O’Rourke and Polina Vasiliev.You can find this and all previous episodes at our website “capitalism race and democracy dot ORG”. Make sure you click the subscribe button. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @PacificaCRD.Thanks for listening.Music:David Rovics and AI Tsuno, “A whistle and a phone”David Rovics and AI Tsuno, “The Axis of Evil is Israel and the United States”