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View events for the week of 5/1/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Watsonville May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires

1 - 2pm Mobile Protest (Home Depot - Target) 2 - 3pm Protest at Target, 1415 Main St, Watsonville 3 - 4pm March from Target to Romo Park ...
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Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
1 - 2pm Mobile Protest (Home Depot - Target)
2 - 3pm Protest at Target, 1415 Main St, Watsonville
3 pm March from Target to Romo Park
4 - 6pm Rally at Romo Park, 335 Main St, Watsonville
Because when the billionaires break every rule, it’s going to take more than a rally to stop them.

Our Demands for May 1st - Tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first. - No ICE. No war. No private army serving unchecked federal power. - Expand democracy, not corporate power. Hands off our vote.

Together we will be flexing our collective muscle in a tremendous day of power - showing our unity through a day of marches, rallies, and actions.

Join us as together we celebrate May 1st through action and community.

May Day, or International Workers’ Day, the day the world celebrates the bravery of workers throughout history who have sacrificed for safety, dignity and justice on the job.

We’re united in our resolve to fight for a better future for ALL workers abroad and at home, including those targeted by this administration.

Our solidarity is our strength. We take pride in knowing that we are a global movement standing up to the billionaires who are threatening our rights and freedoms.

May Day Mobile Protest (1 - 2pm)

Make some signs for your car and be ready to join our May Day Mobile Protest! This mobile protest will be super simple - we will drive around the Home Depot parking lot a few times (while someone hands out flyers explaining why), and then we'll all drive over to Target on our own and drive around that parking lot a few times.

The Pajaro Valley Mobile Protest stands against injustice, everywhere, and particularly, the appalling actions of the current administration. This is a great way to protest for those of us who can't do the big crowds for whatever reason.

It's also great for people who love to cruise - shine your baby up, and decorate her with the messages you want the public to hear!

Mobile protest sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblepajarovalley/event/937379/


Find an event near you: https://maydaystrong.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/942588/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 29, 2026 6:06AM
§
by May Day Strong
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 6:06AM
sm_may_day_2026_watsonville_2.jpg
original image (1545x1999)
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/942588/
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