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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/30/2026
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Stop the AI Race Before it Stops Us! Tuesdays & Thursdays throughout Musk v Altman Trial

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Date:
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
Outside in front of 1301 Clay St, Oakland. Ron Dellums Federal Court Bldg. Look for the news cameras. That's where we'll be. Probably outside the entrance to southern wing of the bldg.
Recurring event at NOON Tuesdays and Thursdays as long as the MUSK v ALTMAN trial lasts, possibly well into May. Bring a sign or hold one of ours. Want to wear the robot costume? Stop the Nerd Reich before it Stops us! Bigotry, Job Loss, Intellect/Art Theft, Eco Gluttony, Deceptions and Inaccuracies, Emotional harms, Surveillance, Autonomous Killer Drones — too many probs to list.

Granted, there are some benefits to be preserved in narrow applications, but 72% of people in the US know the treacherous Ai race is going too fast. It's outta control. Altman, Musk, other unelected tech billionaires, and most Ai experts admit that, if allowed to develop into general or super Ai, it could cause human extinction, yet they won’t pause. EHS-Everyone Here Sucks.

Solution! UN Dialogue and Bernie Sanders are discussing a global treaty banning development of frontier models because safety can't be assured long term. ChatBots already engage in deception to prevent being turned off. If allowed to become much smarter than humans, we'll have no chance. So help raise awareness and popular resistance. Bring friends. A few people may also protest on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For more information: https://www.StopAi.info
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 29, 2026 12:48AM
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