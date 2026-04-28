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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

The ILWU 10 is inviting all workers and unions to march with them on May Day 2026

by ILWU Local 10
Tue, Apr 28, 2026 2:19PM
ILWU Local 10 is inviting unions and workers to march with their contingent with their class demands
ILWU 10 May Day Rally 2015
original image (2048x771)
The ILWU 10 is inviting all workers and unions to march with them on May Day 2026 LWU Local 10 Motion For May Day 2026
https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/

Whereas: May Day is an international working-class holiday which Local 10 has had a tradition of honoring with stop work meetings and other actions in defense of workers and oppressed around the world; and

Whereas: working people in the U.S. are under relentless attack from the shredding of bargaining rights for federal workers; to the ICE workplace raids and deportations of thousands of immigrants; to the ICE murders of Alex Pretti and Rene Good in Minneapolis; and

Whereas: the U.S. rulers financed and armed the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians; attacked Venezuela, kidnapped its president and his wife and claimed control of the country’s oil; and now are waging war against Iran which threatens to engulf the entire Middle East;

Therefore be it resolved: That upon approval of this resolution at the March Local 10 membership meeting, ILWU Local 10 begin organizing a labor contingent to participate in the San Francisco Bay Resitance May Day march to demand:

Defend Our Unions!

ICE Hands Off!

U.S. Rulers: Hands Off the World!

Be it further resolved: That we invite other trade unions in the San Francisco Bay Area to join the labor contingent; and

Be it further resolved: That announcements be made on the dispatch tape informing members of the May Day contingent and encouraging participation; and

Be it further resolved: That after the conclusion of the May Day stop-work meeting, Local 10 members and supporters assemble and lead the labor contingent.

Passed Unanimously
Local 10 Executive Board
10 March 2026

#mayday #ilwustrong #ilwulocal10
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/?i...
§If Labor Is To Be Heard Shut It Down
by ILWU Local 10
Tue, Apr 28, 2026 2:19PM
ilwu_10__may_day_shut_it_down.jpg
The way to confront the fascist government is for a national general strike. Unions and workers have to organize to shutdown the US with mass worker and community actions on May Day 2026
https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/?i...
§Stop Police Terror Demand At 2015 May Day
by ILWU Local 10
Tue, Apr 28, 2026 2:19PM
sm_ilwu_local-10-may-day-2015-3-800w.jpg
original image (800x600)
The ILWU Local 10 has taken up the fight against police terror on May Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/?i...
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