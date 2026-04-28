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The ILWU 10 is inviting all workers and unions to march with them on May Day 2026
ILWU Local 10 is inviting unions and workers to march with their contingent with their class demands
The ILWU 10 is inviting all workers and unions to march with them on May Day 2026 LWU Local 10 Motion For May Day 2026
https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/
Whereas: May Day is an international working-class holiday which Local 10 has had a tradition of honoring with stop work meetings and other actions in defense of workers and oppressed around the world; and
Whereas: working people in the U.S. are under relentless attack from the shredding of bargaining rights for federal workers; to the ICE workplace raids and deportations of thousands of immigrants; to the ICE murders of Alex Pretti and Rene Good in Minneapolis; and
Whereas: the U.S. rulers financed and armed the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians; attacked Venezuela, kidnapped its president and his wife and claimed control of the country’s oil; and now are waging war against Iran which threatens to engulf the entire Middle East;
Therefore be it resolved: That upon approval of this resolution at the March Local 10 membership meeting, ILWU Local 10 begin organizing a labor contingent to participate in the San Francisco Bay Resitance May Day march to demand:
Defend Our Unions!
ICE Hands Off!
U.S. Rulers: Hands Off the World!
Be it further resolved: That we invite other trade unions in the San Francisco Bay Area to join the labor contingent; and
Be it further resolved: That announcements be made on the dispatch tape informing members of the May Day contingent and encouraging participation; and
Be it further resolved: That after the conclusion of the May Day stop-work meeting, Local 10 members and supporters assemble and lead the labor contingent.
Passed Unanimously
Local 10 Executive Board
10 March 2026
#mayday #ilwustrong #ilwulocal10
https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/
Whereas: May Day is an international working-class holiday which Local 10 has had a tradition of honoring with stop work meetings and other actions in defense of workers and oppressed around the world; and
Whereas: working people in the U.S. are under relentless attack from the shredding of bargaining rights for federal workers; to the ICE workplace raids and deportations of thousands of immigrants; to the ICE murders of Alex Pretti and Rene Good in Minneapolis; and
Whereas: the U.S. rulers financed and armed the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians; attacked Venezuela, kidnapped its president and his wife and claimed control of the country’s oil; and now are waging war against Iran which threatens to engulf the entire Middle East;
Therefore be it resolved: That upon approval of this resolution at the March Local 10 membership meeting, ILWU Local 10 begin organizing a labor contingent to participate in the San Francisco Bay Resitance May Day march to demand:
Defend Our Unions!
ICE Hands Off!
U.S. Rulers: Hands Off the World!
Be it further resolved: That we invite other trade unions in the San Francisco Bay Area to join the labor contingent; and
Be it further resolved: That announcements be made on the dispatch tape informing members of the May Day contingent and encouraging participation; and
Be it further resolved: That after the conclusion of the May Day stop-work meeting, Local 10 members and supporters assemble and lead the labor contingent.
Passed Unanimously
Local 10 Executive Board
10 March 2026
#mayday #ilwustrong #ilwulocal10
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DXdSMO2lKaC/?i...
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