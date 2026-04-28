San José City College presents ...The 26th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage CelebrationOn Achieving Peace in the Middle EastA talk by Dr. Sharat G. LinThe Middle East has been the source of seemingly endless wars. It is also at the heart of global competition for oil, mineral resources, trade routes, financial power, control over armed factions and visions of governance. Yet the most central issue is often missed, misunderstood, or deliberately deflected. What is missing and why?Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a medical scientist, political economist, writer, educator, photojournalist, and artist. He is with the San José Peace & Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality. He attended the American University of Beirut and has lived, worked, and reported extensively on the Middle East for a half century.Option to join Zoom meeting:Meeting ID: 820 5280 9807Free and open to the public