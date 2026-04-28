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On Achieving Peace in the Middle East
Date:
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José City College
Phone:
408-288-3105
Location Details:
Learning Resource Center, L-114 (Library ground floor)
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
San José City College presents ...
The 26th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
On Achieving Peace in the Middle East
A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The Middle East has been the source of seemingly endless wars. It is also at the heart of global competition for oil, mineral resources, trade routes, financial power, control over armed factions and visions of governance. Yet the most central issue is often missed, misunderstood, or deliberately deflected. What is missing and why?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a medical scientist, political economist, writer, educator, photojournalist, and artist. He is with the San José Peace & Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality. He attended the American University of Beirut and has lived, worked, and reported extensively on the Middle East for a half century.
Option to join Zoom meeting:
https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/82052809807
Meeting ID: 820 5280 9807
Free and open to the public
The 26th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
On Achieving Peace in the Middle East
A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The Middle East has been the source of seemingly endless wars. It is also at the heart of global competition for oil, mineral resources, trade routes, financial power, control over armed factions and visions of governance. Yet the most central issue is often missed, misunderstood, or deliberately deflected. What is missing and why?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a medical scientist, political economist, writer, educator, photojournalist, and artist. He is with the San José Peace & Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality. He attended the American University of Beirut and has lived, worked, and reported extensively on the Middle East for a half century.
Option to join Zoom meeting:
https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/82052809807
Meeting ID: 820 5280 9807
Free and open to the public
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 28, 2026 9:03AM
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