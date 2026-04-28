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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2026
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Intn'l Workers Day March Palo Alto

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Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Shopping Crew Wolves/Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
Start in front of Tesla showroom in Stanford Shopping Center
Enter mall via Plum Lane and location is straight ahead next to Sephora
We start marching through the mall shortly after gathering at 5pm
San Francisco historic photo: On November 24th 2000, Reclaim the Streets staged the Bay Area's first ever anti-Christmas parade showing their hatred of corporate consumerism on "Buy Nothing Day." Photo by Global Exchange.

On May Day we demand join those calling for No Work, No School, No Shopping.

Meet up in front of the Tesla showroom at 5pm and we start our march through the mall as soon as we have gathered. Bring signs honoring International Workers Day and demands. No sign? No problem... we always have a few extra or you can help with banners.

We march regularly through Stanford Shopping Center (every Saturday) and the mall recognizes our right to hold peaceful demonstrations under the Pruneyard Decision https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins

Hosted by The Wolves and the Raging Grannies. Singing and chanting led by both in the mall center as we pause in the middle of the march.

For disability access contact the Grannies at info [at] raginggrannies.com
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 28, 2026 3:00AM
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