#TeslaTakedown San José...Billionaires ruin EVERYTHING!

Date:

Saturday, May 02, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd

San José, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING together let’s fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.Make: a big, good sign that shows how we really feel & that can be read from across the street.Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.Wear: a hat/sunscreenTesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.#TeslaTakedown