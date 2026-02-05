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#TeslaTakedown San José...Billionaires ruin EVERYTHING!
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd
San José, CA 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd
San José, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING together let’s fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.Make: a big, good sign that shows how we really feel & that can be read from across the street.Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.Wear: a hat/sunscreenTesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 27, 2026 6:29PM
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