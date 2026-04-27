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Both Techno Fascists Suck Says Protester: Trump Altman Fed Trial In Oak Over $trillions
A rally and protest was held against both Elon Musk and Sam Altman at the Federal lawsuit in Oakland by Elon Musk against Mark Altman and Open AI.
At the Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman at Federal Court in Oakland on April 27, 2026. protesters called out both for being techno fascists and a threat to working people and humanity.
Many of the protesters were from Stop AI which displayed art work against the costs of AGI and the use of AI to destroy jobs, attack social benefits and support a fascist police state.
Additional Media:
Capital's Grave Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle With Jodi Dean
https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs
Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY
AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html
The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation & The World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM
AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/
Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU
Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M
Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng
Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Many of the protesters were from Stop AI which displayed art work against the costs of AGI and the use of AI to destroy jobs, attack social benefits and support a fascist police state.
Additional Media:
Capital's Grave Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle With Jodi Dean
https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs
Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY
AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html
The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation & The World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM
AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/
Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU
Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M
Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng
Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
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