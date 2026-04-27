From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Both Techno Fascists Suck Says Protester: Trump Altman Fed Trial In Oak Over $trillions by LVP A rally and protest was held against both Elon Musk and Sam Altman at the Federal lawsuit in Oakland by Elon Musk against Mark Altman and Open AI.

Many of the protesters were from Stop AI which displayed art work against the costs of AGI and the use of AI to destroy jobs, attack social benefits and support a fascist police state.



Additional Media:

Capital's Grave Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle With Jodi Dean

https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs



Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson

https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E



AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control

https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko



AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:

https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30



Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris

https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE



AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela

https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY



AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers

https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds



AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World

https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo



AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control

https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko



AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:

https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30



Edward Hasbrouck

https://hasbrouck.org

https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html



The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation & The World Working Class with Raquel Varela

https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM



AI and creative destruction



Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide

https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU



Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism

https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M



Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng



Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century

Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net At the Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman at Federal Court in Oakland on April 27, 2026. protesters called out both for being techno fascists and a threat to working people and humanity.Many of the protesters were from Stop AI which displayed art work against the costs of AGI and the use of AI to destroy jobs, attack social benefits and support a fascist police state.Additional Media:Capital's Grave Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle With Jodi DeanCameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonAI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & ControlAI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-MorrisAI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel VarelaAI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of WritersAI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldAI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & ControlAI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:Edward HasbrouckThe World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation & The World Working Class with Raquel VarelaAI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/ Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers WorldwideGreek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese CapitalismLabor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel VarelaAutomation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st CenturyRaquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016Production of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A

§ Resist Techno Fascism by LVP A retired VA psychiatric social worker talks about techno feudalism and the privatization attacks on the VA https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A

§ Elon Trump & Sam Altman Fighting Over Trillions by LVP The Federal trial in Oakland over Open AI is only a fight between billionaires about who will control more AI and the wealth https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A

§ Sam Altman's Head by LVP Sam Altman and the other techno fascists are in control of the state for the purpose of greater profits and power. https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A