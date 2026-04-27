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Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers

Both Techno Fascists Suck Says Protester: Trump Altman Fed Trial In Oak Over $trillions

by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
A rally and protest was held against both Elon Musk and Sam Altman at the Federal lawsuit in Oakland by Elon Musk against Mark Altman and Open AI.
Musk's Fascist Salute Greeted the Trial In Oakland Federal Court
original image (1814x2065)
At the Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman at Federal Court in Oakland on April 27, 2026. protesters called out both for being techno fascists and a threat to working people and humanity.
Many of the protesters were from Stop AI which displayed art work against the costs of AGI and the use of AI to destroy jobs, attack social benefits and support a fascist police state.

Additional Media:
Capital's Grave Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle With Jodi Dean
https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs

Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko

AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30

Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE

AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY

AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko

AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30

Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html

The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation & The World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM

AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/

Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU

Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M

Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng

Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Resist Techno Fascism
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4904_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A retired VA psychiatric social worker talks about techno feudalism and the privatization attacks on the VA
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Elon Musk, Sam Altman Are Both Assholes
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4898_2.jpg
original image (3856x3023)
Posters were made by STOP AI for the trial between Elon Musk and Sam Altman
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Creep State: A Graphic At the Trail
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4890_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Creep State Under Both Elon Musk and Sam Altman
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Elon Trump & Sam Altman Fighting Over Trillions
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4913_2.jpg
original image (2152x2369)
The Federal trial in Oakland over Open AI is only a fight between billionaires about who will control more AI and the wealth
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Sam Altman's Head
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4885_2.jpg
original image (1808x2348)
Sam Altman and the other techno fascists are in control of the state for the purpose of greater profits and power.
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§The AI Techno Fascist Empire Is A Threat To Humanity
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_img_4882_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The techo fascist AI empire is a threat to working people and all humanity
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
§Musk "Am I The Asshole"?
by LVP
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:27PM
sm_musk._am_i_the_asshole.jpg
original image (3236x3023)
The techno fascists who run the US government believe they are above the rest of humanity and are using tech to destroy the world for profits and war.
https://youtu.be/7_qFvQWjg3A
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