From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Working class perspectives-consequences of Iran War on the World, Latin America and in U.S
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
The Cell
Location Details:
518 Valencai St. (between 16th & 17th Sts)
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
All are welcomed
You are invited to our working - class perspective on the war in Iran, and its consequences on the world, Latin America and the working class here at home.
Saturday, May 2, 2026
3:30pm – 5:30pm
518 Valencia St.
(Between 16th & 17th Sts.)
San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
SF MUNI # 22, 49 & 14
We are living through an important moment, and we need to know what we need to do.
NATIONAL GENERAL STRIKE for WORKERS RIGHTS.
Host: Ilyich “Equipto” Yasushi Sato
You are invited to our working - class perspective on the war in Iran, and its consequences on the world, Latin America and the working class here at home.
Saturday, May 2, 2026
3:30pm – 5:30pm
518 Valencia St.
(Between 16th & 17th Sts.)
San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
SF MUNI # 22, 49 & 14
We are living through an important moment, and we need to know what we need to do.
NATIONAL GENERAL STRIKE for WORKERS RIGHTS.
Host: Ilyich “Equipto” Yasushi Sato
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network