Working class perspectives-consequences of Iran War on the World, Latin America and in U.S

Date:

Saturday, May 02, 2026

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

The Cell

Location Details:

518 Valencai St. (between 16th & 17th Sts)

San Francisco, CA

All are welcomed



You are invited to our working - class perspective on the war in Iran, and its consequences on the world, Latin America and the working class here at home.



Saturday, May 2, 2026

3:30pm – 5:30pm



518 Valencia St.

(Between 16th & 17th Sts.)

San Francisco



Wheelchair accessible



Public Transportation: 16th Street BART

SF MUNI # 22, 49 & 14



We are living through an important moment, and we need to know what we need to do.



NATIONAL GENERAL STRIKE for WORKERS RIGHTS.



Host: Ilyich “Equipto” Yasushi Sato