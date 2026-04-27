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View events for the week of 5/2/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Working class perspectives-consequences of Iran War on the World, Latin America and in U.S

518 Valencai St. (between 16th &amp; 17th Sts) San Francisco, CA
original image (1040x1692)
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Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
The Cell
Location Details:
518 Valencai St. (between 16th & 17th Sts)
San Francisco, CA
All are welcomed

You are invited to our working - class perspective on the war in Iran, and its consequences on the world, Latin America and the working class here at home.

Saturday, May 2, 2026
3:30pm – 5:30pm

518 Valencia St.
(Between 16th & 17th Sts.)
San Francisco

Wheelchair accessible

Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
SF MUNI # 22, 49 & 14

We are living through an important moment, and we need to know what we need to do.

NATIONAL GENERAL STRIKE for WORKERS RIGHTS.

Host: Ilyich “Equipto” Yasushi Sato
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:11PM
§
by The Cell
Mon, Apr 27, 2026 3:11PM
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original image (3024x4032)
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