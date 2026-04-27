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View events for the week of 5/8/2026
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Community Ed presents: !!THE REVIVAL!! Lessons from the 2024 UCSC encampment for Gaza

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
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Date:
Friday, May 08, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
From ucsc_communityed - Community Ed presents: !!THE REVIVAL!! Lessons from the encampment - Friday May 8th at SubRosa.

Pull up, it's gonna be awesome, learn about the 2024 UCSC encampment for Gaza.

- If you were involved TALK about it!
- If you wern't involved learn about it!
- What was awesome?
- What was not great?

Who should come: EVERYBODY!!!!!!

5:30pm -7pm // free! // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!

SubRosa is at 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz, CA

—@@@@@—

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space

< Sign up for SubRosa’s low volume email announcement list at SubRosa’s website - access at linktree in bio @subrosa_space >

And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8516901712...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 27, 2026 11:15AM
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