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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2026
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Fight For Single Payer On May Day 2026 At Harry Bridges Plaza

Supporters of national single payer will join May Day in San Francisco at 3pm at Harry Bridges Plaza
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
National Single Payer
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza, San Francisco
Supporters of national single payer will join May Day in San Francisco at 3pm at Harry Bridges Plaza

May Day 2026-Fight For National Single Payer

Stand Up, Speak Out, and Get Organized!
Join us in the
San Francisco May Day Rally

Gather at 3:00PM at the Harry Bridges Plaza and at
4:00 PM at the Embarcadero Plaza

Flyers, Posters and Petitions will be available

Declare your Independence From the
Medical Industrial Complex!

For more information:
anamalinow [at] gmail.com
Working people, seniors, youth, and the jobless are taking it on the chin. Many are looking for real solutions that challenge the rule of our nation by corporations and politicians who favor profit over people in every aspect of society.

Wherever you are on May 1, join a May Day Rally near you. Use the National Single Payer FLYER and DECLARATION to build support for national, single payer, Medicare for All, free from profit.

This May Day, Declare Independence from the
Medical Industrial Complex!

Sign the Declaration
Join the October 14, 2026 National Town Hall

For More Information:
Visit the Declaration of Independence from the Medical-Industrial Complex webpage

National Single Payer
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
For more information: https://nationalsinglepayer.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 27, 2026 10:24AM
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