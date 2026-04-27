Supporters of national single payer will join May Day in San Francisco at 3pm at Harry Bridges PlazaMay Day 2026-Fight For National Single PayerStand Up, Speak Out, and Get Organized!Join us in theSan Francisco May Day RallyGather at 3:00PM at the Harry Bridges Plaza and at4:00 PM at the Embarcadero PlazaFlyers, Posters and Petitions will be availableDeclare your Independence From theMedical Industrial Complex!For more information:Working people, seniors, youth, and the jobless are taking it on the chin. Many are looking for real solutions that challenge the rule of our nation by corporations and politicians who favor profit over people in every aspect of society.Wherever you are on May 1, join a May Day Rally near you. Use the National Single Payer FLYER and DECLARATION to build support for national, single payer, Medicare for All, free from profit.This May Day, Declare Independence from theMedical Industrial Complex!Sign the DeclarationJoin the October 14, 2026 National Town HallFor More Information:Visit the Declaration of Independence from the Medical-Industrial Complex webpageNational Single Payer