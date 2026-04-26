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CA Peace & Freedom Socialist Candidates Speak In SF On Their Program & The Crisis
Three state wide candidates for the socialist Peace and Freedom Party spoke in San Francisco. They included Ramsey Robinson running for governor, Frank Lara for State Superintendent Public Instruction and Meghann Adams who is running for State Controller.
Three state wide candidates for the socialist Peace and Freedom Party spoke in San Francisco. They included Ramsey Robinson running for governor, Frank Lara for State Superintendent Public Instruction and Meghann Adams who is running for State Controller.
The event took place on 4/26/26 and was sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum
For More Info:
Peace & Freedom Party
https://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The event took place on 4/26/26 and was sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum
For More Info:
Peace & Freedom Party
https://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4kvni7ByXmI
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