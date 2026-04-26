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May Day: Shutdown the War Economy @ General Dynamics
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Sonoma County
Location Details:
General Dynamics, 190 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg
Interrupt the war economy in Sonoma County! "Yes" to a peace economy that cares for people and planet!
General Dynamics, the fifth largest military contractor in the world, has a facility just north of the Bay Area. This murderous and immoral war-profiteering company manufactures weapons that are used by the Israeli military against Palestinian civilians and surveillance technology that is used to monitor and surveil the U.S.–Mexico border and immigrant communities. GD's facility is located in the idyllic wine-country town of Healdsburg, about 15 minutes north of Santa Rosa and about 1.5 hrs. from the Bay Area. This facility makes guidance systems for the 2000 lb. bombs murdering children in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran and supplies tech for immigration surveillance and detention.
On May Day we mourn GD's victims and demand that GD shutdown and leave Sonoma County. Peaceful, non-violent, family-friendly action. Vigil, die-in, picketing, teach-in, street theater, sing-along, children's activities. Bring good dogs for Pups for Peace brigade. Sponsors: CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, General Dynamics Out of Sonoma County, Elders for Survival, and more. Carpool information: sonoma [at] codepink.org.
General Dynamics, the fifth largest military contractor in the world, has a facility just north of the Bay Area. This murderous and immoral war-profiteering company manufactures weapons that are used by the Israeli military against Palestinian civilians and surveillance technology that is used to monitor and surveil the U.S.–Mexico border and immigrant communities. GD's facility is located in the idyllic wine-country town of Healdsburg, about 15 minutes north of Santa Rosa and about 1.5 hrs. from the Bay Area. This facility makes guidance systems for the 2000 lb. bombs murdering children in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran and supplies tech for immigration surveillance and detention.
On May Day we mourn GD's victims and demand that GD shutdown and leave Sonoma County. Peaceful, non-violent, family-friendly action. Vigil, die-in, picketing, teach-in, street theater, sing-along, children's activities. Bring good dogs for Pups for Peace brigade. Sponsors: CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, General Dynamics Out of Sonoma County, Elders for Survival, and more. Carpool information: sonoma [at] codepink.org.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sc51
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 26, 2026 10:29PM
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