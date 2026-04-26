Golden Gate Bridge May Day Promo Protest

Date:

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Resist & Defend

Location Details:

Golden Gate Bridge North Vista Point

Mayday! May Day! NO War!



In the run-up to actions throughout the country on May 1 -- when we demand tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first; No ICE;. No war; Hands off our vote -- join us on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to tout No Work * No School * No Shopping as commuters head home to Marin and beyond.



This is the final action being done by Marin activists to encourage people to flex their power on May Day.