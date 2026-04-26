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Golden Gate Bridge May Day Promo Protest
Date:
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Resist & Defend
Location Details:
Golden Gate Bridge North Vista Point
Mayday! May Day! NO War!
In the run-up to actions throughout the country on May 1 -- when we demand tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first; No ICE;. No war; Hands off our vote -- join us on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to tout No Work * No School * No Shopping as commuters head home to Marin and beyond.
This is the final action being done by Marin activists to encourage people to flex their power on May Day.
In the run-up to actions throughout the country on May 1 -- when we demand tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first; No ICE;. No war; Hands off our vote -- join us on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to tout No Work * No School * No Shopping as commuters head home to Marin and beyond.
This is the final action being done by Marin activists to encourage people to flex their power on May Day.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/resistanddefend/ev...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 26, 2026 12:05PM
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