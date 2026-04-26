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California San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

National Day of Action to Stop ICE - Part of Weekly Demonstrations in Front of SF Tesla

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Apr 26, 2026 11:13AM
Protesting Trump's continual violation of rights, his concentration camps, the family separations, and his contempt for the Constitution
Protesting Trump's continual violation of rights, his concentration camps, the family separations, and his contempt for the Constitution
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Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 25) - Beginning at noon and Organized by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF the Not Cages National Day of Action to Stop ICE Warehouses Detention began with noisemakers and literally, bells and whistles. And bells

ICE is currently scouting, purchasing and retrofitting warehouses for immigration detention, which are expected to detain between 1,500 and 10,00 people each.

Jailing people in large-scaled, makeshift warehouses will exponentially increase the likelihood or abuse and death in ICE custody, which is tragically already at an all time high under the Trump administration.

Detention warehouses will also divert critical resources away from local communities and could cut off tax and foreclose economic opportunities.

The action is part of a coordinated nationwide mobilization against Trump's cruel mass detention and deportation agenda, organized by Disappeared in America, Detention Watch Network, Indivisible, MoveOn, Public citizen and Worker's Circle.

See all high resolution photos here.
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by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 26, 2026 11:13AM
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