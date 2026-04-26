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View events for the week of 4/26/2026
Central Valley Racial Justice

Human Rights in the African Diaspora

Human Rights
original image (1024x1536)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento-NAACP
Location Details:
Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Human Rights in the African Diaspora

Sunday, April 26, 2026
3:30
Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Hosted by Sacramento NAACP
916-836-1112

Message from the Host
Please join the Sacramento NAACP as we engage in a needed conversation about Human/Civil Rights across the African Diaspora. We will be joined by Adama Dempster of Liberia and others to discuss local and international Human Rights violations and conflict resolution. Space is limited. Please RSVP.
For more information: https://www.punchbowl.com/parties/d298c373...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 25, 2026 8:22PM
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