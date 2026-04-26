Human Rights in the African Diaspora

Date:

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time:

3:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Sacramento-NAACP

Location Details:

Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento

2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

Human Rights in the African Diaspora



Sunday, April 26, 2026

3:30

Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento

2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

Hosted by Sacramento NAACP

916-836-1112



Message from the Host

Please join the Sacramento NAACP as we engage in a needed conversation about Human/Civil Rights across the African Diaspora. We will be joined by Adama Dempster of Liberia and others to discuss local and international Human Rights violations and conflict resolution. Space is limited. Please RSVP.