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Indybay Feature
Human Rights in the African Diaspora
Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento-NAACP
Location Details:
Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Human Rights in the African Diaspora
Sunday, April 26, 2026
3:30
Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Hosted by Sacramento NAACP
916-836-1112
Message from the Host
Please join the Sacramento NAACP as we engage in a needed conversation about Human/Civil Rights across the African Diaspora. We will be joined by Adama Dempster of Liberia and others to discuss local and international Human Rights violations and conflict resolution. Space is limited. Please RSVP.
Sunday, April 26, 2026
3:30
Florin Square (Obama Room) 2251 Florin Road Sacramento
2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Hosted by Sacramento NAACP
916-836-1112
Message from the Host
Please join the Sacramento NAACP as we engage in a needed conversation about Human/Civil Rights across the African Diaspora. We will be joined by Adama Dempster of Liberia and others to discuss local and international Human Rights violations and conflict resolution. Space is limited. Please RSVP.
For more information: https://www.punchbowl.com/parties/d298c373...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 25, 2026 8:22PM
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