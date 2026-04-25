RSVP to attend in person or watch online

Your voice. Your vote. Our community's future.

The race for San Francisco Supervisor, District 4 is on — and this forum gives you the chance to hear directly from the people asking for your vote.

This is a candidate forum, not a debate. Candidates will answer questions about the issues and policies that matter to District 4 and our city.

This nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public. Attend in person or watch online. The livestream link and event recording will be shared with everyone who registers.

Simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese will be available through headset.

Unsure which district you're in? Look up your supervisor district.

Nonpartisan event requirements: Campaigning is not allowed on school grounds, but is permitted on the Ortega Street sidewalk if a four foot wide path is left clear for pedestrians. Attendees may not wear clothing or buttons supporting any candidate, political party, or ballot measure, and may not bring campaign signs or materials into the venue.

Accessibility:The in-person venue is accessible to people who use mobility devices. The livestream will be closed captioned.

Getting to the venue: Muni 7, 29, 48. Street parking is available.

Co-hosts

​​League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

ACLU Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil rights and civil liberties for all Californians. Learn more at aclunorcal.org.

District 4 Youth and Families Network is a coalition of community-based nonprofits aiming to counter the existing narrative by elevating the voices of marginalized and hidden populations in the Sunset. Learn more at sfsccd.org/en/directory.

Indivisible SF is a community of San Francisco neighbors dedicated to strengthening our democracy and ensuring that government works fairly for everyone. Learn more at indivisiblesf.org.

Sunset Chinese Cultural District preserves, enhances, and promotes the contributions of the Chinese and Chinese-American people in the Sunset by elevating their voices and socioeconomic needs. Learn more at sfsccd.org.

Sunset Merchants Association was built to empower local businesses, connect corridors, and ensure the voices of merchants and residents guide the district’s future. Learn more at sunsetmerchantssf.com.

SFGovTV delivers the best of City Hall to your home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on San Francisco cable channels 26, and 78, and online. Learn more at sfgovtv.org.

By registering for, participating in, or attending this event, you confirm that you understand and consent that your name, voice, image, appearance, likeness, or other information may be recorded or otherwise captured for use by the event organizer and its partners.

你的聲音。你的選票。我們社區的未來。

​三藩市市參事第四區競選已經啟動 - 本次論壇將為您提供一個難得的機會，讓您直接聆聽各位候選人的心聲。

​本次活動為“候選人論壇”，而非辯論會。候選人將就對第四選區及整個城市至關重要的各類議題與政策進行答問。在註冊報名時，您可以提交您所關切的問題供主辦單位參考選用。問題提交截止日期為4月24日。

​本次論壇為無黨派性質，免費對外開放。您可以選擇親臨現場參與，也可透過網路線上觀看。直播連結及活動錄影將在會後發送給所有已註冊報名的參與者。

​現場將提供粵語同聲傳譯服務（需配戴耳機收聽）。

不確定您屬於哪個選區？請查詢您的監事會選區。

非黨派活動要求：校內場地禁止進行競選活動；但在 Ortega Street 的人行道上，若能預留出一條寬四英尺（約1.2公尺）的通道供行人通行，則允許開展競選活動。與會者不得穿著或佩戴支持任何候選人、政黨或公投議案的衣物或徽章，亦不得攜帶競選標誌或宣傳資料進入活動場地。

無障礙設施：現場活動場地設有無障礙設施，可供使用輔助移動設備的人士通行。網路直播將提供隱藏式字幕。

前往場地：

可搭乘 Muni 7、29 和 48 路公車路線。附近提供路邊停車位。

共同主辦單位

三藩市婦女選民聯盟（League of Women Voters of San Francisco）是一個無黨派政治非營利組織，致力於賦予選民力量並捍衛民主。歡迎所有性別的人士參與。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 lwvsf.org。

​美國公民自由聯盟北加州分會（ACLU Northern California）是正義、公平、平等與自由的堅定守護者，致力於保護並促進所有加州居民的公民權利與自由。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 aclunorcal.org。

第 4 區青少年與家庭聯網 (D4YFN) 是日落區的一個基於社區的非營利組織聯盟，旨在反駁現有的說法，增加日落區邊緣化和隱藏人群的聲音。 訪問 sfsccd.org/zh/ri-luo-qu-zi-yuan-zhi-nan 以了解更多信息

Indivisible SF 是一個由三藩市鄰裡組成的社區，致力於鞏固我們的民主制度，並確保政府能夠公平地為每位公民服務。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 indivisiblesf.org。

日落區中華文化區（SCCD）宗旨為了可以維護、加強和促進日落區華人和美國華裔的的貢獻，我們要提升他們的聲音和社會經濟需求。我們以共同的文化歷史為先導，創造一個包容的環境，為創意和藝術表達提供多樣化的途徑。 訪問 sfsccd.org/zh/ 以了解更多信息

日落區商家協會（Sunset Merchants Association）旨在賦能本地商家、聯結各商業廊道，並確保商家與居民的聲音能引領本區的未來發展。如欲了解更多詳情，請瀏覽 sunsetmerchantssf.com。

SFGovTV 全天候 24 小時、每週 7 天不間斷地將市政廳的精彩內容直接呈現在您的家中；您可以透過三藩市有線電視第 26 和 78 頻道，或線上平台進行收看。如欲了解更多詳情，請造訪 sfgovtv.org。

凡註冊、參與或出席本次活動，即表示您確認已充分理解並同意：您的姓名、聲音、肖像、形象、外貌特徵或其他相關資訊可能會被錄製或以其他方式進行採集，並供活動主辦方及其合作夥伴使用。