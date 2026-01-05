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May Day Party: A Fundraiser for Artists Unite for Palestine and Pal2Eire
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
BadTasteForAGoodCause
Location Details:
Hummingbird House
2976 24th St, San Francisco, CA
2976 24th St, San Francisco, CA
A benefit to support the direct aid work of ARTISTS UNITE FOR PALESTINE and Palestine - Ireland Student Solidarity
Featuring the art of Eric Drooker
Eric Drooker will be signing and selling prints at super discounted prices. You will recognize his art from decades of album and New Yorker covers, animation in the movie Howl, award winning graphic novels, street art posters, t-shirts and tattooed on people's bodies.
Dystopian propaganda by Jeff Grubler
Circus and art by Genie and Marie Cartier
Poetry by Dottie
Payne
Live music by Market Supply
Featuring the art of Eric Drooker
Eric Drooker will be signing and selling prints at super discounted prices. You will recognize his art from decades of album and New Yorker covers, animation in the movie Howl, award winning graphic novels, street art posters, t-shirts and tattooed on people's bodies.
Dystopian propaganda by Jeff Grubler
Circus and art by Genie and Marie Cartier
Poetry by Dottie
Payne
Live music by Market Supply
For more information: https://badtastegoodcause.com/may-day-party
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 24, 2026 11:31PM
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