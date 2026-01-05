May Day Party: A Fundraiser for Artists Unite for Palestine and Pal2Eire

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

BadTasteForAGoodCause

Location Details:

Hummingbird House

2976 24th St, San Francisco, CA

A benefit to support the direct aid work of ARTISTS UNITE FOR PALESTINE and Palestine - Ireland Student Solidarity



Featuring the art of Eric Drooker



Eric Drooker will be signing and selling prints at super discounted prices. You will recognize his art from decades of album and New Yorker covers, animation in the movie Howl, award winning graphic novels, street art posters, t-shirts and tattooed on people's bodies.



Dystopian propaganda by Jeff Grubler



Circus and art by Genie and Marie Cartier



Poetry by Dottie

Payne



Live music by Market Supply