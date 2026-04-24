SEIU pulls its endorsement of Scott Wiener backs only Connie Chan in HouseBy Joe GarofoliPolitical ColumnistApril 8 2026State Sen. Scott Wiener and Supervisor Connie Chan appear at the API Council Congressional District 11 Town Hall at the Hilton Hotel in Chinatown on April 2 2026.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Supervisor Connie Chan appear at the API Council Congressional District 11 Town Hall at the Hilton Hotel in Chinatown on April 2 2026.Giselle Garza Lerma/S.F. ChronicleThe California Service Employees International Union with 750000 members statewide has pulled its endorsement of state Sen. Scott Wiener over his opposition to Proposition D San Francisco’s “Overpaid CEO Act” set to appear on the June 2 ballot. In the race to succeed Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to a San Francisco House seat the union will endorse only San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan who supports the tax. Previously the union had issued a dual endorsement of Chan and Wiener.Proposition D would strengthen a tax on companies with more than 1000 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue and whose top executives make more than 100 times the median pay of their San Francisco employees. The SEIU supports the tax. Voters first approved the tax in 2020 but lowered it in 2024 amid San Francisco’s sputtering economic recovery. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and the city’s Chamber of Commerce oppose the tax. Wiener said he worried the measure would slow the city’s recovery. “Downtown is still recovering from the pandemic and I strongly support Mayor Lurie’s economic recovery work. We need to give the Mayor space to succeed” Wiener said in a statement to the Chronicle Wednesday. “In Congress I will fight for progressive taxation ensuring the largest corporations pay their fair share starting with reversing the Trump and Bush tax cuts and closing loopholes that enable corporate tax dodging.” Chan has garnered which includes nods from the California Teachers Association National Nurses United the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club and the San Francisco Labor Council. Wiener’s endorsements include nods from the United Food and Commercial Workers union the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club Equality California San Francisco YIMBY and the San Francisco United Democratic Club. April 8 2026