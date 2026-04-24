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UAW Region 6 & UAW 4811 Endorsement of Scott Wiener Challenged at Mahmoud Khalil Panel
At a panel with Columbia Palestinian UAW2710 member Mahmoud Khalil, a participant questioned why UAW Region 6 and UAW 4811 are supporting Congressional Candidate Scott Wiener who has supported the genocide in Gaza and continued economic and military funding of the Israel and the IDF.
Challenge To UAW Region 6 & UAW 4811 Endorsement Of Scott Wiener At Mahmoud Khalil Panel At SFSU
At a panel at SFSU with Columbia Palestinian UAW 2710 former member Mahmoud Khalil who was abducted by ICE and sent to detention camps, retired UCSF UPTE CWA member Lisa Milos asked Khalil about the endorsement of hardcore Zionist Scott Wiener. Wiener has supported the genocide, supports continued economic and military funding of Israel and supported AB 715 which prevents teachers in California from discussing Palestine. He responded by talking about similar struggles at Columbia University.
This event which was sponsored by by General Union Of Palestine Students GUPS was held on April 23, 2026
Additional Media:
Columbia Palestinian Student Mahmoud Khalil & His Lawyer Marc Van Der Hout At SFSU On The Struggle
https://youtu.be/E5l32Czi6_0
The Labor Movement Should Stand Up for Mahmoud Khalil
https://inthesetimes.com/article/labor-movement-mahmoud-khalil-israel-gaza-trump
Zionist CA State Senator Scott Wiener Protested At KQED Congressional Debate
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
Palestine, South Africa & ILWU Local 10 With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
No Tax Funds For Israeli Genocide & US Imperialist Wars-Rally At SF Israeli Consulate
https://youtu.be/o7YEU_RE3Yk
Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke
https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Why is UAW Region 6 and UAW 4811 endorsing
Zionist Scott Weiner for US Congress?
No Labor Support For Scott Weiner-UAW Region 6 & UAW 4800 Rescind Endorsement
California State Senator Scott Weiner has been a supporter of Apartheid Israel during all of his political career and has attacked Palestine supporters as antisemitic.
In fact, he attacked Dr. Rupa Marya from UCSF until she got fired. She denounced the genocide of the Palestinian people, the bombing of hospitals, the mass killing of healthcare workers and doctors and the University of California’s unconditional support of Israel and its large donor, the Helen Dillard Foundation which has funded the Canary Mission.
He supported AB715, the bill promoted by the zionist Anti-Defamation League which is outlawing any kind of criticism of Israel and is prohibiting instruction in schools about settler colonial projects like Apartheid Israel.
Unions must BREAK TIES with Israel and candidates who support Israel!
UAW needs to rescind its endorsement!
Join a Rank & File May Day Rally
May 1st, at 3:00pm at Harry Britt Plaza (across from Ferry Building)!
Thousands of Palestinian Healthcare workers, journalists, teachers, students, engineers, telecom workers killed, detained and tortured---we must not be complicit in Genocide!
Stop the US wars against workers everywhere! An Injury to One is an Injury to All!
Sponsored by United Front for a Labor Party http://www.ufclp.org
In a few short months, state Senator Scott Wiener may come one step closer to his long-stated goal of replacing Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and attaining a measure of the power that comes with succeeding a Democratic Party icon.
Recent polling has Wiener leading what is expected to be a close race against Saikat Chakrabarti, a former tech executive who once worked for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan. A recent entrant, former Trump appointee Marie Hurabiell, is expected to garner little support.
In the race for money, the distance is far greater: Wiener has raised roughly $2.8 million compared to $1.8 million for Chakrabarti (most of it in the form of a personal loan from the candidate himself), and $300,000 for Chan.
What explains the fundraising gap? Wiener is neither wealthy, like Chakrabarti, nor does he have the passionate support of organized labor, like Chan. And unlike his opponents, he is charisma-challenged.
What Wiener has is the staunch support of well-funded YIMBY organizations. YIMBY— short for Yes In My Backyard — is the clever name that disguises a lucrative partnership between the real estate and tech industries.
Most of the $1.5 million raised by Wiener in his first race for state Senate back in 2016 came through independent expenditure committees and were funded by the building trade unions, real estate industry and the police union. Billionaire tech investor Ron Conway was behind an independent expenditure committee that spent more than $173,000 on ads attacking Wiener opponent Jane Kim.
Once elected, he amply rewarded his generous supporters: No one has done more to further the YIMBY cause than Scott Wiener.
In fact, Wiener should be considered the OG of YIMBYism and the Astroturf Network on which it is based. His legislative staffers have gone on to populate lavishly funded YIMBY groups like the Abundant SF, started by tech executive Zack Rosen. Before creating the Abundance Network, Rosen cofounded California YIMBY, composed of wealthy tech executives like himself, in 2017. It is considered one of the first groups formed to push the pro-growth agenda.
Todd David, the architect of Wiener’s first state Senate campaign, is the Abundance Network’s political director; Andres Power, his former land-use policy advisor works alongside David as does Jeff Cretan, his former spokesman. Annie Fryman, his former legislative aide at San Francisco City Hall, works a position at SPUR (a pro-growth think tank) that is directly funded by the Abundance Network, while moonlighting as Abundance’s Senior Policy Advisor.
YIMBY's claim, against compelling evidence to the contrary, is that removing impediments to residential development will solve the state’s housing crisis. They apply Reagan era trickle-down economics to the complex problem of housing. The results are equally dubious: In instance after instance, unfettered development has failed to produce the kind of affordable housing San Francisco — and other California cities — so desperately needs.
Instead, it results in gentrification and displacement, particularly of working-class residents living in rent-controlled housing. Another unfortunate outcome of YIMBYism is environmental degradation since they look upon environmental laws as simply another impediment to building.
A week after being elected to the state Senate, Wiener introduced SB 35, a bill that called for cities that failed to meet state requirements for new housing to hand over the approval processes for new developments to the state. Since 1980, California’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) office has assigned housing goals for each jurisdiction in the state. Wiener wrote a companion bill that changed the RHNA calculation ensuring that no jurisdiction could meet state mandates.
That guaranteed that a state-run approval process would be triggered so that housing approvals would be expedited. It eliminated reviews required by the California Environmental Quality Act. A year later, Wiener’s bill was signed into law by then-Governor Jerry Brown.
It was the first of a series of Wiener bills that wrested planning decisions from cities to the state. We frequently hear YIMBYs tell us that we have to build whatever they want or else the state will take even more control from San Francisco. It is important to understand that did not happen by accident but because his wealthy backers made that happen.
A year later, Wiener authored SB 827, a bill said to have been written by California YIMBY Chief Brian Hanlon. Hanlon is a long-time Wiener association believed to have authored most of the state senator’s housing legislation. SB 827 called for removing height and density restrictions on development sites near transit. It received full-throated support from 150 tech executives, many of whom had donated to Wiener’s campaign for state Senate. It died in committee. Wiener would come back with two similar bills before SB 79 passed and was signed into law.
He was equally relentless in obtaining passage of a statewide upzoning measure, trying five times before ultimately failing. Instead, Wiener settled for passage of SB 9 in 2020, a more reasonable law that allows owners of some single-family homes to create duplexes on their property.
However, another successful Wiener bill, SB 478, prevented cities from restricting lot size for upzoning projects.
The indefatigable Wiener has turned his attention to weakening California’s long-standing environmental laws. In 2024, he introduced SB 951, to remove portions of San Francisco from the protection of the state’s Coastal Commission. Despite vocal opposition from environmental groups, the law passed, allowing housing development on land along the city’s coastline. He followed up with SB 607, an overhaul of the California Environmental Quality Act, commonly known as CEQA, to limit environmental review for development projects. For now, CEQA reviews remain largely intact after the bill was significantly amended due to vigorous opposition from environmentalists.
All these measures were on the wishlist of Wiener’s YIMBY supporters. On its website, California YIMBY lists its legislative victories. Most of them are thanks to Scott Wiener, its main man in Sacramento. Now the tech and real estate industries are showing their appreciation by generously funding his long-cherished dream of a seat at the nation’s capitol.
Otto Pippenger is a Sunset District resident, and longtime activist and organizer for progressive causes
Wiener’s bill threatens Health & Safety of Apprentices
Citing Safety Concerns for New Apprentices, State Electrical Workers Strongly Oppose SB 1065
Group warns bill would undermine California’s long-standing, highly effective apprenticeship training system and jeopardize safety
(April 6, 2026) – The California State Association of Electrical Workers (CSAEW), which represents 83,000 electricians statewide, today announced their strong opposition to SB 1065. CSAEW warned SB 1065 would jeopardize apprenticeship safety on construction sites, potentially put untrained workers in life-threatening situations, undermine existing worker protections, and allow contractors to use lower-paid apprentices for complex skilled journeyperson work.
With this action, CSAEW is joining the State Pipe Trades and Western Sheet Metal Workers in opposition. SB 1065, sponsored by Sen. Scott Weiner, would allow apprentices to perform the "full scope" of a journeyperson’s duties, which could lead to apprentices being assigned potentially dangerous tasks for which they are not trained.
“The safety implications alone could be catastrophic, said CSAEW President Neal Lauzon, pointing to 400 construction worker deaths over the past five years. “This bill is a dangerous departure from established law and practice. Apprentices will be placed in situations where they lack the necessary training, supervision, and classroom instruction to safely execute assigned tasks. The result is predictable: increased risk of workplace accidents, injuries, and long-term harm to workers who are still in the process of learning their craft.”
“Construction sites are inherently hazardous environments that demand precision, skill, and training,” added CSAEW Secretary Treasurer John Doherty. “Allowing apprentices to perform work for which they are untrained is not merely a policy change. It is a direct threat to their physical safety and well-being. Apprentices rely on structured progression and proper supervision to build competency. SB 1065 strips away these safeguards and exposes them to unnecessary and avoidable risk.”
Furthermore, SB 1065 circumvents California’s apprenticeship system, which is built on a deliberate and proven framework that integrates on-the-job training and supplemental instruction to ensure apprentices receive the necessary hands-on experience and in-classroom education to safely and competently perform specific tasks within their trade.
Current state law requires apprentices be trained in accordance with approved apprenticeship standards and assigned only to work processes their programs are authorized to teach. If passed SB 1065 would dismantle this system by allowing contractors to assign apprentices to perform work outside the scope of their state-approved training programs.
“California’s apprenticeship system has been carefully developed over decades and ensures that apprentices receive the training they need to become skilled journeypersons while maintaining the highest standards of safety and craftsmanship,” added Lauzon. “SB 1065 would dismantle these protections and replace them with a system that prioritizes contractor flexibility over worker safety and training integrity.”
For more information on the bill, go tohttps://www.stopsb1065.com/ or to http://www.csaew.org.
California State Association of Electrical Workers
Representing over 83,000 proud union electrical workers, CSAEW has worked for nearly 100 years to improve the health and safety conditions for its diverse membership. Its members work across hundreds of classifications from construction electricians to high voltage linemen to sound and tele-communications to public works administration. Our members include a diverse range of classifications and skills – from Inside and Outside Wiremen, Sound Engineers and Technicians, Clerical Workers, Audio Mixers, Stage Managers, Apprentices and more. CSAEW is part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers which represents 820,000 members nationwide.
At a panel at SFSU with Columbia Palestinian UAW 2710 former member Mahmoud Khalil who was abducted by ICE and sent to detention camps, retired UCSF UPTE CWA member Lisa Milos asked Khalil about the endorsement of hardcore Zionist Scott Wiener. Wiener has supported the genocide, supports continued economic and military funding of Israel and supported AB 715 which prevents teachers in California from discussing Palestine. He responded by talking about similar struggles at Columbia University.
This event which was sponsored by by General Union Of Palestine Students GUPS was held on April 23, 2026
Additional Media:
Columbia Palestinian Student Mahmoud Khalil & His Lawyer Marc Van Der Hout At SFSU On The Struggle
https://youtu.be/E5l32Czi6_0
The Labor Movement Should Stand Up for Mahmoud Khalil
https://inthesetimes.com/article/labor-movement-mahmoud-khalil-israel-gaza-trump
Zionist CA State Senator Scott Wiener Protested At KQED Congressional Debate
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
Palestine, South Africa & ILWU Local 10 With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
No Tax Funds For Israeli Genocide & US Imperialist Wars-Rally At SF Israeli Consulate
https://youtu.be/o7YEU_RE3Yk
Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke
https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Why is UAW Region 6 and UAW 4811 endorsing
Zionist Scott Weiner for US Congress?
No Labor Support For Scott Weiner-UAW Region 6 & UAW 4800 Rescind Endorsement
California State Senator Scott Weiner has been a supporter of Apartheid Israel during all of his political career and has attacked Palestine supporters as antisemitic.
In fact, he attacked Dr. Rupa Marya from UCSF until she got fired. She denounced the genocide of the Palestinian people, the bombing of hospitals, the mass killing of healthcare workers and doctors and the University of California’s unconditional support of Israel and its large donor, the Helen Dillard Foundation which has funded the Canary Mission.
He supported AB715, the bill promoted by the zionist Anti-Defamation League which is outlawing any kind of criticism of Israel and is prohibiting instruction in schools about settler colonial projects like Apartheid Israel.
Unions must BREAK TIES with Israel and candidates who support Israel!
UAW needs to rescind its endorsement!
Join a Rank & File May Day Rally
May 1st, at 3:00pm at Harry Britt Plaza (across from Ferry Building)!
Thousands of Palestinian Healthcare workers, journalists, teachers, students, engineers, telecom workers killed, detained and tortured---we must not be complicit in Genocide!
Stop the US wars against workers everywhere! An Injury to One is an Injury to All!
Sponsored by United Front for a Labor Party http://www.ufclp.org
In a few short months, state Senator Scott Wiener may come one step closer to his long-stated goal of replacing Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and attaining a measure of the power that comes with succeeding a Democratic Party icon.
Recent polling has Wiener leading what is expected to be a close race against Saikat Chakrabarti, a former tech executive who once worked for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan. A recent entrant, former Trump appointee Marie Hurabiell, is expected to garner little support.
In the race for money, the distance is far greater: Wiener has raised roughly $2.8 million compared to $1.8 million for Chakrabarti (most of it in the form of a personal loan from the candidate himself), and $300,000 for Chan.
What explains the fundraising gap? Wiener is neither wealthy, like Chakrabarti, nor does he have the passionate support of organized labor, like Chan. And unlike his opponents, he is charisma-challenged.
What Wiener has is the staunch support of well-funded YIMBY organizations. YIMBY— short for Yes In My Backyard — is the clever name that disguises a lucrative partnership between the real estate and tech industries.
Most of the $1.5 million raised by Wiener in his first race for state Senate back in 2016 came through independent expenditure committees and were funded by the building trade unions, real estate industry and the police union. Billionaire tech investor Ron Conway was behind an independent expenditure committee that spent more than $173,000 on ads attacking Wiener opponent Jane Kim.
Once elected, he amply rewarded his generous supporters: No one has done more to further the YIMBY cause than Scott Wiener.
In fact, Wiener should be considered the OG of YIMBYism and the Astroturf Network on which it is based. His legislative staffers have gone on to populate lavishly funded YIMBY groups like the Abundant SF, started by tech executive Zack Rosen. Before creating the Abundance Network, Rosen cofounded California YIMBY, composed of wealthy tech executives like himself, in 2017. It is considered one of the first groups formed to push the pro-growth agenda.
Todd David, the architect of Wiener’s first state Senate campaign, is the Abundance Network’s political director; Andres Power, his former land-use policy advisor works alongside David as does Jeff Cretan, his former spokesman. Annie Fryman, his former legislative aide at San Francisco City Hall, works a position at SPUR (a pro-growth think tank) that is directly funded by the Abundance Network, while moonlighting as Abundance’s Senior Policy Advisor.
YIMBY's claim, against compelling evidence to the contrary, is that removing impediments to residential development will solve the state’s housing crisis. They apply Reagan era trickle-down economics to the complex problem of housing. The results are equally dubious: In instance after instance, unfettered development has failed to produce the kind of affordable housing San Francisco — and other California cities — so desperately needs.
Instead, it results in gentrification and displacement, particularly of working-class residents living in rent-controlled housing. Another unfortunate outcome of YIMBYism is environmental degradation since they look upon environmental laws as simply another impediment to building.
A week after being elected to the state Senate, Wiener introduced SB 35, a bill that called for cities that failed to meet state requirements for new housing to hand over the approval processes for new developments to the state. Since 1980, California’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) office has assigned housing goals for each jurisdiction in the state. Wiener wrote a companion bill that changed the RHNA calculation ensuring that no jurisdiction could meet state mandates.
That guaranteed that a state-run approval process would be triggered so that housing approvals would be expedited. It eliminated reviews required by the California Environmental Quality Act. A year later, Wiener’s bill was signed into law by then-Governor Jerry Brown.
It was the first of a series of Wiener bills that wrested planning decisions from cities to the state. We frequently hear YIMBYs tell us that we have to build whatever they want or else the state will take even more control from San Francisco. It is important to understand that did not happen by accident but because his wealthy backers made that happen.
A year later, Wiener authored SB 827, a bill said to have been written by California YIMBY Chief Brian Hanlon. Hanlon is a long-time Wiener association believed to have authored most of the state senator’s housing legislation. SB 827 called for removing height and density restrictions on development sites near transit. It received full-throated support from 150 tech executives, many of whom had donated to Wiener’s campaign for state Senate. It died in committee. Wiener would come back with two similar bills before SB 79 passed and was signed into law.
He was equally relentless in obtaining passage of a statewide upzoning measure, trying five times before ultimately failing. Instead, Wiener settled for passage of SB 9 in 2020, a more reasonable law that allows owners of some single-family homes to create duplexes on their property.
However, another successful Wiener bill, SB 478, prevented cities from restricting lot size for upzoning projects.
The indefatigable Wiener has turned his attention to weakening California’s long-standing environmental laws. In 2024, he introduced SB 951, to remove portions of San Francisco from the protection of the state’s Coastal Commission. Despite vocal opposition from environmental groups, the law passed, allowing housing development on land along the city’s coastline. He followed up with SB 607, an overhaul of the California Environmental Quality Act, commonly known as CEQA, to limit environmental review for development projects. For now, CEQA reviews remain largely intact after the bill was significantly amended due to vigorous opposition from environmentalists.
All these measures were on the wishlist of Wiener’s YIMBY supporters. On its website, California YIMBY lists its legislative victories. Most of them are thanks to Scott Wiener, its main man in Sacramento. Now the tech and real estate industries are showing their appreciation by generously funding his long-cherished dream of a seat at the nation’s capitol.
Otto Pippenger is a Sunset District resident, and longtime activist and organizer for progressive causes
Wiener’s bill threatens Health & Safety of Apprentices
Citing Safety Concerns for New Apprentices, State Electrical Workers Strongly Oppose SB 1065
Group warns bill would undermine California’s long-standing, highly effective apprenticeship training system and jeopardize safety
(April 6, 2026) – The California State Association of Electrical Workers (CSAEW), which represents 83,000 electricians statewide, today announced their strong opposition to SB 1065. CSAEW warned SB 1065 would jeopardize apprenticeship safety on construction sites, potentially put untrained workers in life-threatening situations, undermine existing worker protections, and allow contractors to use lower-paid apprentices for complex skilled journeyperson work.
With this action, CSAEW is joining the State Pipe Trades and Western Sheet Metal Workers in opposition. SB 1065, sponsored by Sen. Scott Weiner, would allow apprentices to perform the "full scope" of a journeyperson’s duties, which could lead to apprentices being assigned potentially dangerous tasks for which they are not trained.
“The safety implications alone could be catastrophic, said CSAEW President Neal Lauzon, pointing to 400 construction worker deaths over the past five years. “This bill is a dangerous departure from established law and practice. Apprentices will be placed in situations where they lack the necessary training, supervision, and classroom instruction to safely execute assigned tasks. The result is predictable: increased risk of workplace accidents, injuries, and long-term harm to workers who are still in the process of learning their craft.”
“Construction sites are inherently hazardous environments that demand precision, skill, and training,” added CSAEW Secretary Treasurer John Doherty. “Allowing apprentices to perform work for which they are untrained is not merely a policy change. It is a direct threat to their physical safety and well-being. Apprentices rely on structured progression and proper supervision to build competency. SB 1065 strips away these safeguards and exposes them to unnecessary and avoidable risk.”
Furthermore, SB 1065 circumvents California’s apprenticeship system, which is built on a deliberate and proven framework that integrates on-the-job training and supplemental instruction to ensure apprentices receive the necessary hands-on experience and in-classroom education to safely and competently perform specific tasks within their trade.
Current state law requires apprentices be trained in accordance with approved apprenticeship standards and assigned only to work processes their programs are authorized to teach. If passed SB 1065 would dismantle this system by allowing contractors to assign apprentices to perform work outside the scope of their state-approved training programs.
“California’s apprenticeship system has been carefully developed over decades and ensures that apprentices receive the training they need to become skilled journeypersons while maintaining the highest standards of safety and craftsmanship,” added Lauzon. “SB 1065 would dismantle these protections and replace them with a system that prioritizes contractor flexibility over worker safety and training integrity.”
For more information on the bill, go tohttps://www.stopsb1065.com/ or to http://www.csaew.org.
California State Association of Electrical Workers
Representing over 83,000 proud union electrical workers, CSAEW has worked for nearly 100 years to improve the health and safety conditions for its diverse membership. Its members work across hundreds of classifications from construction electricians to high voltage linemen to sound and tele-communications to public works administration. Our members include a diverse range of classifications and skills – from Inside and Outside Wiremen, Sound Engineers and Technicians, Clerical Workers, Audio Mixers, Stage Managers, Apprentices and more. CSAEW is part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers which represents 820,000 members nationwide.
For more information: https://youtu.be/ymirNgaOJMQ
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